Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Ibotta, Inc. Long-Term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shareholders against certain of its officers and directors who may have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.



A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta’s Registration Statement issued in connection with its April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Ibotta failed to properly warn investors of the risks concerning its contract with The Kroger Co. The Kroger contract was at-will, meaning a large client could terminate it without notice. Although Ibotta disclosed detailed terms of its contract with Walmart, it did not provide a single warning about the at-will nature of the Kroger agreement.



