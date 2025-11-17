Ionic Rare Earths Limited to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR), based in Australia, an emerging miner, refiner and recycler of sustainable and traceable magnet and heavy rare earths needed to develop net-zero carbon technologies, today announced that Mr Tim Harrison, Managing Director and CEO, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025.

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 19 to 24. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

IXR Signs MOU with US Strategic Metals to develop magnet recycling in Missouri to fast rack USA production of magnet rate earth oxides (REOs).

IXR advancing magnet recycling and building magnet rare earth production in the UK with Ford, Bentley and Wrightbus as part of UK Government backed ‘CirculaREEconomy’ supply chain initiative.

IXR’s Brazilian Viridion JV selected with Government funding to progress Brazilian downstream rare earth supply chain establishment.

IXR eyeing USA expansion of magnet recycling and heavy rare earth refinery to support establishment of western supply chains.



About Ionic Rare Earths Ltd

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR or IonicRE) is an emerging miner, refiner and recycler of sustainable and traceable magnet and heavy rare earths needed to develop net-zero carbon technologies.

Ionic Technologies International Limited (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned UK subsidiary, has developed processes for the separation and recovery of rare earth elements (REE) from mining ore concentrates and recycled permanent magnets. Ionic Technologies is focusing on the commercialisation of technology to achieve near complete extraction from end-of-life / spent magnets and waste (swarf) to high value, separated and traceable magnet rare earth products with grades exceeding 99.5% rare earth oxide (REO).

The Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda, 60% owned by IonicRE, is well-supported by existing tier-one infrastructure and is on track to become a long-life, low Capex, scalable and sustainable supplier of high-value magnet and heavy REO.

IonicRE has also executed a transformational 50/50 joint venture refinery and magnet recycling facility in Brazil with Viridis Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX: VMM) to separate high value magnet and heavy rare earths from the Colossus Project’s full spectrum of REOs.

This integrated strategy completes the circular economy of sustainable and traceable magnet and heavy rare earth products needed to supply applications critical to EVs, offshore wind turbines, communication, and key defence initiatives.

For more information about IonicRE and its operations, please visit www.ionicre.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Tim Harrison

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

+61 3 9776 3434

investors@ionicre.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com