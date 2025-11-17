Microcarriers Market Size Grows at 11.48% CAGR by 2034, reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcarriers market size was valued at USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 5.21 billion by 2034, rising at a 11.48% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

The microcarriers sector is pushing the market to USD 1.76 billion in 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 5.21 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 11.48% between 2025 to 2034.

North America led the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the consumables segment held a major revenue share of the microcarriers market in 2024.

By product type, the equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By material type, the polystyrene-based microcarriers segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By material type, the alginate & cellulose-based microcarriers segment is expected to grow rapidly in the predicted timeframe.

By type of microcarrier, the cationic microcarriers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type of microcarrier, the porous microcarriers segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By application, the vaccine manufacturing segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By application, the cell therapy & regenerative medicine segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the cell & gene therapy companies segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.





What are Microcarriers?

Primarily, the global microcarriers market is fostering the use of microbeads in cell culture to further assist adherent cells in a high-density, 3D environment, often in bioreactors. The market is driven by a rise in demand for cell-based therapies and vaccines, breakthroughs in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and growing investments in cell and gene therapy research. Moreover, in this era, the market is exploring the development of stimuli-responsive microcarriers that can change properties depending on external signals, and the launch of more functional and compatible microcarrier systems for manufacturing.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.96 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.21 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 11.48 % Leading Region North America share by 41% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Material Type, By Type of Microcarrier, By Application, By End User, By Region Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf SE, Sartorius AG, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, HIMEDIA Laboratories, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Solohill Engineering (now part of Pall Corporation), Danaher Corporation, Biotechne (R&D Systems), Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Repligen Corporation, PBS Biotech, Inc., Nunc (Thermo Fisher brand), Scinor Biosystems, Advanced BioMatrix, CellGenix GmbH

What are the Key Drivers in the Microcarriers Market?

Along with the elevated demand for cell-based therapies and vaccines, there is a surge in innovations in microcarrier-based cell production is expanding the productivity of bioreactors. Furthermore, the leading companies are stepping from traditional 2D methods to 3D cell cultures, where microcarriers allow a more realistic environment for cell progression and are necessary for developing complex, tissue-like structures.

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Microcarriers Market?

In August 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and US-based startup Nanotein Technologies partnered with a $3 million investment in a minority shareholding in Nanotein Technologies to assist the commercialisation and joint progress of solutions based on its NanoSpark platform.

In February 2025, PHC Corporation signed a Master Collaboration Agreement with CCRM to combine LiCellGrow, PHC’s cell expansion system under development, with CCRM’s detailed knowledge of regenerative medicine and biomanufacturing..

In September 2024, Cellevate, a developing biotech company, closed a successful second seed round, raising €3.2 million powered by Industrifonden to propel the aggressive commercialization of its first product, Cellevat3d nanofiber microcarriers.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Microcarriers Market?

A need for greater initial investment in research, complex and ineffective cell detachment processes, regulatory obstacles, and the requirement for standardization and skilled labor are creating significant barriers in the overall market development.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, North America registered dominance in the market by 41% in 2024. This region is facilitating a strong biopharmaceutical production hub, with raised demand for vaccine manufacturing, and extensive government support for biomedical research by both the US and Canada is impacting the regional market expansion. Also, the diverse advances in carriers are offering inline separation via magnetic or temperature-responsive properties, which elevate automation and intensify bioprocessing workflows.

For instance,

In August 2025, Culture Biosciences, an expert in cloud-connected bioreactor technology, and Cytiva, a Danaher company, collaborated to widen bioprocessing innovation and global distribution.



How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the microcarriers market. The ASAP market is increasingly involved in developing cell-based vaccines and biopharmaceuticals, particularly monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, and continuous innovations in microcarrier-based cell production tools, like non-woven microcarriers. Recently, many Indian manufacturers collaborated with global companies to co-develop novel bioprocessing systems, led by incentives from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

For instance,

In October 2024, Teijin Limited and Hilleman Laboratories, a biotechnology company based in Singapore, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to encourage the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business in the field of cell and gene therapy.



Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Microcarriers Market in 2024?

The consumables segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024. Ongoing research activities are bolstering the use of biodegradable beads, customizable surface-modified microcarriers, magnetic beads for convenient cell separation, and single-use bioreactor systems. Nowadays, the market is emphasizing novel materials, like biofabricated microcarriers from bacterial cellulose, Hydrogel-based carriers, such as Kuraray's SCAPOVA PVA microcarriers, and Xeno-free and GMP-grade media.

Whereas the equipment segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the coming era. For maintaining the cell culture and its properties, like pH, temperature, and oxygen, bioreactors, single-use systems, cell counters, and filtration units are widely employed. However, the market is expanding the adoption of monitoring devices, such as sensors and automated systems, which are offering real-time data for improved effectiveness and quality control. Certain companies are putting efforts into transforming and establishing bioreactor systems, which further enable integration of advanced upstream technologies, particularly perfusion, for robust and intensified cell culture.

By material type analysis

How did the Polystyrene-Based Microcarriers Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the polystyrene-based microcarriers segment captured the biggest share of the microcarriers market. They possess strong efficiency in large-scale cell culture, mainly for vaccine production and biopharmaceuticals, due to their mechanical strength, wider surface area, and robust regulatory status. Researchers are leveraging various coatings with collagen or fibronectin (e.g., SoloHill ProNectin F) to expand cell attachment and spreading, which is further advantageous for fastidious cells.

Although the alginate & cellulose-based microcarriers segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034. The major benefits of these materials are that they are greater biocompatible and biodegradable, which is required for applications in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. Further developments include the modification of cellulose into carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) and integration with alginate, which evolves hybrid superabsorbent hydrogels with high swelling capacity and enhanced water retention.

By type of microcarrier analysis

Which Type of Microcarrier Dominated the Microcarriers Market in 2024?

The cationic microcarriers segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024. Various studies are exploring the benefits of these microcarriers, including one study that demonstrated their affinity with other elements for accelerated performance. In a certain study, they have utilized a poly-L-lysine (PLL) cationic charge in conjunction with extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins, such as vitronectin and laminin, which showed optimized cell attachment and progression under constant agitation and in serum-free media.

On the other hand, the porous microcarriers segment will expand rapidly. Currently, the globe is emphasizing evolving advanced designs that are biodegradable, stimulate therapeutic activity, and boost large-scale cell manufacturing. Studies are demonstrating that highly open porous microcarriers (HOPMs) have application in injection to form modular cell-laden units with enabled in-situ tissue construction after minimally invasive delivery. Alongside, niche-inspired porous microcarriers filled with biopolymer matrices are increasingly employed to culture pancreatic β-cell aggregates and hepatocytes.

By application analysis

Why did the Vaccine Manufacturing Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The vaccine manufacturing segment accounted for a dominant share of the microcarriers market in 2024. The wider adoption of microcarriers offers a high-surface-area platform for anchoring-dependent cells, allowing greater cell densities and volumes of vaccine to be manufactured in less time compared to conventional approaches. The exploration of SUBs is facilitating major benefits for vaccine manufacturing with the minimal risk of contamination, omission of cleaning and sterilization steps, and drastically reducing the turnaround time among production batches.

However, the cell therapy & regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion. Nowadays, researchers are actively involved in the development of stimuli-responsive microcarriers (like magnetic or electroactive ones) that can be managed externally, along with the application of biodegradable and xeno-free materials for expanded compatibility and safety. Moreover, the market is leveraging the combination of microcarriers into 3D bioprinting and injectable formulations for feasible delivery.

By end user analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the biggest share of the microcarriers market in 2024. To fulfil the increasing demand for diverse therapies, regenerative medicines, and vaccines, these companies are using advanced cell biology research, surface chemistry, and bioprocess optimization solutions. Also, they are focusing on raising functionality, customization, and enhanced cell expansion and harvesting.

On the other hand, the cell & gene therapy companies segment will expand fastest. They are increasingly stepping into the creation of smarter, more effective microcarriers and integrating them into automated, closed manufacturing systems. Along with this, companies are widely involved in the development of microcarriers with tunable properties, specifically stiffness, surface chemistry, and topography.

What are the Recent Developments in the Microcarriers Market?

In September 2025, Astraglass Innovations and Scalables partnered with the launch of an AI-enabled, modular bioreactor platform.

In April 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. launched PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol) hydrogel microcarriers for cell cultures used in regenerative medicine.

Microcarriers Market Key Players List

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Eppendorf SE

Sartorius AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

HIMEDIA Laboratories

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Solohill Engineering (now part of Pall Corporation)

Danaher Corporation

Biotechne (R&D Systems)

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Repligen Corporation

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Nunc (Thermo Fisher brand)

Scinor Biosystems

Advanced BioMatrix

CellGenix GmbH

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Equipment

Bioreactors

Culture vessels & spinner flasks

Consumables

Microcarrier beads (coated and uncoated)

Culture media & reagents

By Material Type

Polystyrene-Based Microcarriers

Glass-Based Microcarriers

Alginate & Cellulose-Based Microcarriers

DEAE-Dextran

Collagen-Based

Gelatin-Based

Synthetic Polymer Microcarriers (e.g., PEG, PLA, PLGA)



By Type of Microcarrier

Cationic Microcarriers

Collagen-Coated Microcarriers

Thermosensitive Microcarriers

Porous Microcarriers

Magnetic Microcarriers



By Application

Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine (Fastest Growing)

Vaccine Manufacturing

Influenza, COVID-19, Rabies, etc.

Biologics & Recombinant Protein Production

Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Research

Gene Therapy

Toxicity Testing & Drug Screening

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs/CDMOs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Cell & Gene Therapy Companies

CROs



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





