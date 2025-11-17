



Jurgita Mišeniovienė Appointed Chair of the Board at Utenos Trikotažas

On November 17, 2025, the Board of SBA Group’s textile company Utenos Trikotažas approved the appointment of Jurgita Mišeniovienė as Chair of the Board. Vytautas Vaškys, who led the Board during the initial phase of the company’s restructuring process, will continue serving as a Board Member. Aurimas Likus also joined the Board, replacing Dovilė Tamoševičienė.

The new chair of the board, Jurgita Mišeniovienė brings over 15 years of leadership experience, having previously served as the head of furniture manufacturing companies Actona Lithuania and Theca Furniture. She has also worked in the fields of HR and organizational development.

Since September 2025, Aurimas Likus has been leading SBA Group’s financial control function. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Utenos Trikotažas for two and a half years. Dovilė Tamoševičienė will continue in her role as SBA Group’s Director of Business Control, focusing on group-wide business development initiatives.

With Utenos Trikotažas reaching a turning point in its return to profitability, these appointments reflect the company’s transition into a new strategic phase, focused on further growth and operational efficiency. Jurgita Mišeniovienė’s leadership aligns closely with the company’s strategic direction and current business dynamics.

"Vytautas Vaškys played a key role in laying the foundation during the early phase of the company’s restructuring, and his experience remains valuable to the Board as we ensure continuity. In the near term, our focus will be on growth and long-term resilience – both by strengthening our core operations and evolving the business model, as well as further developing the UTENOS brand," said Jurgita Mišeniovienė.

The current composition of the Utenos Trikotažas Board is as follows: Jurgita Mišeniovienė (Chair), Aurimas Likus, Vytautas Vaškys, Neringa Vaitelytė, Jelena Grišina, and Artūras Užgalis.

Utenos Trikotažas Sales Up by One Third

During the first nine months of 2025, Utenos Trikotažas continued its steady growth trajectory, with group revenues increasing by 30.7% year-over-year to reach EUR 15.9 million. The main driver of growth remained the contract manufacturing knitwear segment, with sales rising by 46.1% to EUR 13.3 million. The UTENOS private label brand also recorded growth of 19.3%, generating EUR 1.7 million in sales.

Over the same period, the group’s EBITDA reached EUR 286 thousand, compared to a negative EUR 1.6 million in the previous year. At the company level, EBITDA grew to EUR 700 thousand. The group’s pre-tax loss decreased by more than half – from EUR 3.2 million last year to EUR 1.4 million this year.

For additional information please contact Tadas Baužys, Finance Manager, Cell: +370 672 44712.

Nomeda Kaučikienė, Managing Director of AB Utenos trikotažas