Dataiku Announces the 2025 Frontrunner Award Winners, Honoring Trailblazers Driving Agentic AI and Enterprise Transformation

Now in its fifth year, the Frontrunner Awards celebrate Dataiku's customers, partners, and individuals who are advancing the next era of enterprise intelligence. This year's program highlights innovation across agentic AI, governance, platform modernization, and AI for good, showcasing how enterprises are moving from experimentation to production-grade AI that drives measurable transformation across various industries.

"Every year, the Frontrunner Awards give us a window into how our enterprise customers are putting AI to work responsibly and at scale," said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. "We're seeing organizations combine human expertise with AI systems that can act, make decisions, and deliver real business impact. These Frontrunner stories show how companies are using Dataiku to turn AI innovation into real business transformation."

The 2025 Dataiku Frontrunner Awards are:

Agentic AI & Governance Excellence

Recognizing organizations using Dataiku to create agentic systems that orchestrate complex tasks, make decisions, and ensure responsible outcomes.

Winner in Amplifying Human Expertise: SoftBank Corp. Use Case: From Meetings to Momentum — Building an AI-Powered Sales Operating Model with Dataiku.

Winner in Mission-Critical Process Transformation: Novartis Healthcare . Use Case: MLR Regulatory Automation: The Novartis GenAI Solution

. Winner in Agents for Every Employee: European Air Transport (DHL) . Use Case: Scema—The 10-Minute Data Pipeline

. Winner in Best Evaluation & Safety Program: Standard Chartered Bank. Use Case: KeyMark: Explicit Data Trust, Measurable Business Confidence

Winner in Best AI for Learning & Safety: The Airline Pilot Club . Use Case: Strategic & Efficient AI-Powered Pilot Career Management

. Winner of Best AI Democratization Program: PrivatBank. Use Case: PrivatBank's AI Transformation: Empowering Business With Dataiku to Overcome Bottlenecks

Finalist companies include Wisr Finance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Johnson & Johnson, and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.



Platform, Productivity & ROI

Celebrating teams that deliver measurable efficiency, scalability, and return on AI investments.

Winner of Best Modern Data Platform Initiative: Aimpoint Digital. Use Case: The Power of a Partner—How Aimpoint Helped Accelerate an Enterprise-Wide Migration to Dataiku

Winner of Best Data Team Productivity Showcase: Generali France . Use Case: From Data to Action: Reinventing Debt Recovery With AI

. Winner of Best Efficient AI Architecture: Aviva PLC & Tata Consultancy Services . Use Case: Modernization of API Hosting Platform

. Winner of Best Return on AI Award: Experian. Use Case: Automated Display Optimization: Measurable ROI at Scale

Finalist companies include: DZ Bank AG, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI), Renault Group, Maybank, and Ooredoo Qatar.



Industry & Ecosystem Impact

Showcasing organizations and partners redefining their industries through production-grade AI.

Winner for AI in Banking: Crédit Agricole Group Solutions . Use Case: Early Warning for Financial Services

. Winner of AI for Fintech Trumid. Use Case: Real-Time Bond Pricing and Workflow Automation Solutions

Winner of AI for Insurance: Aviva . Use Case: Unified for Impact—Transforming Chronic Illness Management With AI-Driven Analytics

. Winner of AI for Healthcare & Life Sciences: Genentech. Use Case: Real-Time Monitoring of Biopharmaceutical Processes

Winner of AI for Manufacturing & Energy : Rio Tinto. Use Case: Automating Asset Health Model Industrialization

Winner of AI for Retail, CPG, and Luxury: Ralph Lauren. Use Case: Optimizing the E-Commerce Experience With AI

Winner of Best Partner Acceleration Use Case: Tiger Analytics. Use Case: All-in-One Marketing Mix Platform for a Premier Global Biopharmaceutical Leader

Finalist companies include: RHB Bank, ZS Associates, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Switz Group, Aimpoint Digital, and Beinex Consulting.



Individual & AI for Good Distinctions

Winner of Dataiku Individual Excellence Award: Paquita Chang (Roche).

Winner of Most Impactful AI for Good Story: Yale University.

The full list of 2025 Frontrunner Award winners and finalists is available at: https://www.dataiku.com/stories/blog/frontrunner-awards-2025-celebrating-agentic-ai-excellence .

