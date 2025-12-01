Dataiku Secures AWS Agentic AI Specialization

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku , The Universal AI Platform™, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new designation within the AWS AI Competency program. This specialization recognizes Dataiku as an AWS Partner, enabling enterprises to deploy governed, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and act autonomously to execute complex business processes.

The AWS Agentic AI Specialization recognizes Dataiku’s expertise in helping enterprises move autonomous AI from concept to production. By combining Amazon Bedrock Agents with Dataiku’s governed platform architecture, organizations gain a clear path to deploy agentic systems that can reason, plan, collaborate, and execute tasks with the transparency and trust required for enterprise use.

“Enterprises are done experimenting—they’re looking for partners who can help them operationalize AI with confidence,” said David Tharp, SVP of Ecosystems & Alliances at Dataiku. “This competency shows how together Dataiku and AWS enable organizations to build and scale AI agents with the governance, clarity, and real-world impact that modern enterprises expect.”

Enterprises across industries rely on Dataiku to bring agentic AI into high-value workflows, from intelligent operations to customer and financial automation. Dataiku unifies data, models, and autonomous agents in one governed environment, giving teams the control and visibility they need to scale responsibly and understand how agents behave and make decisions. Customers trust Dataiku for the speed it brings by enabling both business and technical teams to collaborate, build, test, and share AI agents throughout their organizations.

As enterprises push agentic AI into real operations, the need for systems that are safe, governed, and explainable has never been higher. This specialization highlights how Dataiku and AWS, together, enable organizations to scale AI agents responsibly, confidently, and with real business value.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is The Universal AI Platform™, uniting human expertise and AI reasoning to power trusted intelligence at scale. Built for the enterprise and designed for trust, it connects and governs every form of reasoning — data-driven, predictive, generative, and human — to deliver explainable, measurable, and scalable AI.

Dataiku is trusted by 1 in 4 of the world’s top companies1, and is backed by investors, including Wellington Management, Battery, CapitalG, ICONIQ, and FirstMark. For more, visit the Dataiku blog, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

______________________________

1 Based on the top 500 of the 2024 Forbes Global 2000 list (excluding China).

