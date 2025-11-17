Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market to Reach USD 4.39 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Trial Volume – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market size was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.39 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2024-2032. Market growth is supported by increasing global trial volume, higher R&D spending, and the rapid advancement of therapeutic modalities that require specialized equipment and supply chain systems.





Rising Advancements in Trial Methodologies and R&D Investments Boost Market Growth Globally

Specialized trial equipment and related materials are in greater demand as a result of the growing demand for precision medicine, biologics, and cell and gene treatments. As of 2023, over 450,000 clinical trials were registered, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, demonstrating a strong market need. The usage of digital data gathering tools, direct-to-patient (DTP) logistical solutions, and remote monitoring devices has increased due to the tendency toward decentralized and hybrid trials.

Additionally, the market is being driven by the growing tendency of pharmaceutical corporations outsourcing to Contract Research Organizations (CROs), since these organizations require efficient supply chain and equipment solutions. Sophisticated cold chain logistics and storage solutions are in greater demand as a result of growing regulatory requirements for temperature-sensitive biologics. Operational efficiency has increased with the introduction of blockchain technology and AI-based clinical trial management solutions for the safe handling of trial data.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The logistics/supply segment dominated with a share of 39.2% in total revenue in 2023 as the clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex and need effective supply chain management for on-time delivery of trial machinery, biological samples, and temperature-sensitive products. The sourcing segment is projected to see the most robust growth up to 2032, led by growing dependence on expert suppliers for clinical trial hardware and ancillary solutions.

By Phase

The Phase III segment dominated the market in 2023, with the largest share based on the massive resource needs and extensive patient recruitment of this stage of clinical trials. The Phase I segment is also expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the growth in early-stage trials, especially in precision medicine, biologics, and gene therapies.

Regional Insights:

North America led the clinical trial equipment & ancillary solutions market in 2023, with a 40.05% revenue share. The region’s growth is attributed to a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, high R&D spending, and a large number of clinical trial activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region until 2032, led by the growing number of clinical trials, growing pharmaceutical outsourcing, and increasing healthcare infrastructure.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report are

Ancillare, LP – Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain Solutions, Trial Equipment & Logistics Services

– Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain Solutions, Trial Equipment & Logistics Services Imperial CRS, Inc . – Ancillary Supplies Management, Trial Logistics & Storage Solutions

. – Ancillary Supplies Management, Trial Logistics & Storage Solutions Woodley Equipment Company Ltd . – Medical & Laboratory Equipment Rental, Temperature-Controlled Storage Solutions

. – Medical & Laboratory Equipment Rental, Temperature-Controlled Storage Solutions Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc . – Clinical Trial Equipment & Lab Instruments, Cold Chain Logistics & Packaging

. – Clinical Trial Equipment & Lab Instruments, Cold Chain Logistics & Packaging Parexel International (MA) Corporation – Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Services, Medical Device & Equipment Management

– Clinical Trial Supply & Logistics Services, Medical Device & Equipment Management Emsere (formerly MediCapital Rent) – Clinical Trial Equipment Rental & Leasing, Site-Specific Equipment Solutions

– Clinical Trial Equipment Rental & Leasing, Site-Specific Equipment Solutions Quipment SAS – Equipment Rental & Calibration Services, Remote Monitoring Devices

– Equipment Rental & Calibration Services, Remote Monitoring Devices IRM (International Resource Management) – Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Equipment & Ancillary Solutions

– Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Marken – Clinical Trial Logistics & Distribution, Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Solutions

– Clinical Trial Logistics & Distribution, Temperature-Controlled Supply Chain Solutions Myonex – Clinical Trial Drug & Equipment Supply, Global Site Equipment Management

– Clinical Trial Drug & Equipment Supply, Global Site Equipment Management Yourway – Direct-to-Patient (DTP) Logistics, Clinical Trial Supply Chain & Ancillary Services

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, Ancillare launched its advanced Cold Chain Management services to enhance the safe handling and transport of temperature-sensitive clinical trial supplies. This fully integrated solution ensures optimal product conditions while complying with stringent global regulatory standards.

Ancillare launched its advanced Cold Chain Management services to enhance the safe handling and transport of temperature-sensitive clinical trial supplies. This fully integrated solution ensures optimal product conditions while complying with stringent global regulatory standards. In March 2024, Myonex announced the acquisition of Creapharm’s Clinical & Commercial Packaging and Bioservices business, expanding its global footprint. The deal includes operations in France (Reims, Bordeaux, Bailly-Romainvilliers) and Marietta, Georgia, U.S., strengthening Myonex’s clinical trial supply capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVITY METRICS – helps you analyze the global growth trajectory and incidence of clinical trials, offering insights into therapeutic areas and geographies driving the highest trial volumes.

– helps you analyze the global growth trajectory and incidence of clinical trials, offering insights into therapeutic areas and geographies driving the highest trial volumes. REGIONAL EQUIPMENT DEMAND INDEX – helps you identify regional hotspots with rising demand for clinical trial equipment and ancillary solutions, aiding in market entry and expansion strategies.

– helps you identify regional hotspots with rising demand for clinical trial equipment and ancillary solutions, aiding in market entry and expansion strategies. FUNDING & SPENDING LANDSCAPE – helps you understand capital allocation patterns from government bodies, CROs, and private investors shaping equipment procurement and infrastructure investments.

– helps you understand capital allocation patterns from government bodies, CROs, and private investors shaping equipment procurement and infrastructure investments. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess evolving clinical trial regulations, equipment validation standards, and compliance mandates impacting market participants globally.

– helps you assess evolving clinical trial regulations, equipment validation standards, and compliance mandates impacting market participants globally. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover advancements such as IoT-enabled monitoring devices, remote trial equipment, and automation technologies transforming clinical trial efficiency.

Clinical Trial Equipment & Ancillary Solutions Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.23 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.39 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.84% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Product [Sourcing (Procurement, Rental), Supply/Logistics (Transportation, Packaging, Others), Service (Calibrations, Equipment servicing, Others), Others]



• By Phase [Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

