Cosmos Health Reports Record Q3 2025 Results with All-Time High Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Margin; Revenue Up 38% to $17.1M, Gross Profit Up 116% to $2.6M, Adjusted EBITDA Up 74%, Cash Position Up to $4.63M from $0.66M

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Income Statement

Cosmos Health delivered a record quarter, achieving the highest revenue, gross profit, and gross margin in its history, along with a significant improvement in adjusted profitability. These results were driven by record-breaking performance across all core business segments, including the continued ramp-up of the contract manufacturing division at Cana Laboratories (“Cana”), strong sales through Decahedron in the United Kingdom, robust growth in the CosmoFarm distribution business supported by higher volumes and an expanding pharmacy network, as well as the global expansion of its proprietary brands, including Sky Premium Life and C-Sept/C-Scrub.

Revenue for Q3 2025 was $17.11 million, an increase of 38% from $12.41 million in Q3 2024, marking a new all-time high and reflecting significant growth across all core divisions. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue totalled $45.57 million, up 13% from $40.20 million in the prior-year period.

Gross profit increased 116% in Q3 2025 to $2.60 million, compared to $1.21 million in Q3 2024, the highest quarterly gross profit in Company history. For the nine-month period, gross profit rose 76% to $5.82 million, compared to $3.31 million in the prior-year period.

Gross margin expanded to a record 15.21%, compared with 9.72% a year earlier, an improvement of 549 basis points, driven by improved efficiencies and a stronger sales mix, including increased contributions from higher-margin nutraceuticals and contract manufacturing divisions. On a nine-month basis, gross margin increased to 12.76%, up from 8.23% last year, an improvement of 453 basis points.

Total operating expenses were $4.42 million in Q3 2025, compared with $3.45 million in Q3 2024, reflecting strategic investments in talent and new hires, from managerial executives to sales staff and scientific personnel, following the expansion of operations to support long-term growth. For the nine-month period, total operating expenses were $11.11 million, compared with $9.89 million last year.

Income from operations (loss) improved to ($1.82 million), compared with ($2.24 million) in Q3 2024, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in expenses. For the nine-month period, operating loss narrowed to ($5.30 million), compared with ($6.58 million) in the prior year.

Net income (loss) was ($5.35 million) in Q3 2025, compared with ($2.18 million) in Q3 2024, primarily reflecting non-cash charges related to derivatives, convertible notes, and foreign-currency transactions. For the nine-month period, net loss was ($8.99 million), compared with ($6.64 million) in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) improved 74% to ($0.19 million), from ($0.70 million) in Q3 2024, driven by stronger gross profitability and adjustments for unfavourable non-cash movements related to derivatives, convertible notes, and foreign-currency transaction effects. On a nine-month basis, Adjusted EBITDA (loss) improved 55% to ($1.11 million), compared with ($2.44 million) in the prior year.

Adjusted net income (loss) narrowed to ($0.85 million) in Q3 2025, versus ($0.88 million) in Q3 2024, and improved to ($2.35 million) for the nine-month period, compared with ($3.13 million) last year.

Net income (loss) per share improved to $(0.17) in Q3 2025 from $(0.45) in Q3 2024, and for the nine-month period improved to $(0.32) from $(0.72) last year.

Adjusted EPS improved to $(0.02) in Q3 2025 from $(0.34) in Q3 2024, and turned positive to $0.02 for the nine-month period, compared with $(0.53) last year, driven by favourable foreign-currency translation effects.

Balance Sheet

Cosmos Health maintained a strong financial foundation, expanding its asset base and enhancing liquidity. The Company ended the quarter with a solid cash position to support growth initiatives and sustained disciplined capital management, while further strengthening and diversifying its balance sheet through the addition of Ethereum (ETH) holdings under its $300 million digital financing facility.

Total assets increased to $69.49 million, up from $61.84 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting enhanced liquidity, higher inventory levels to support increased sales activity, and a diversified asset base supported by a solid real-estate and intellectual-property portfolio. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.63 million, up sharply from $0.66 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a significant improvement in financial flexibility. Inventory increased to $5.68 million, up from $5.11 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting higher product volumes to support expanded sales activity, including CosmoFarm's addition of new pharmacies to its network.

Total liabilities were $46.36 million, compared with $35.65 million as of June 30, 2025, reflecting the strategic utilisation of the $300 million financing facility to support digital asset investments and provide additional working capital for growth initiatives.

Stockholders' equity totalled $23.13 million, compared with $26.23 million as of June 30, 2025, while the liabilities-to-assets ratio remained at 67%, underscoring disciplined capital management and a balanced approach to growth.

Q3 2025 Company Highlights

Secured a $300 million digital financing facility and commenced Ethereum purchases, strengthening long-term diversification and balance sheet resilience.

CEO Greg Siokas issued a letter to shareholders, outlining the Company’s strategy to build a global healthcare powerhouse through digital transformation, U.S. expansion, and innovation.

Signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Medical Pharmaquality for the production of 3 million MYCOFAGYL pessaries annually, expanding the pharmaceutical portfolio into the gynaecology segment.

Commenced U.S. operations for the Sky Premium Life brand, with all products manufactured locally in GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited facilities, underscoring the Company’s commitment to quality and compliance while reducing tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.

Expanded Sky Premium Life across the GCC region, entering Oman through an exclusive distribution agreement with Scientific Pharmacy and securing an initial purchase order of 42,000 units.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “This was a defining quarter for Cosmos. We not only achieved record revenue and gross profit, but also secured a game-changing $300 million financing facility, enabling us to build a substantial digital assets portfolio and accelerate our long-term strategy to strengthen our core operations and expand our global footprint.

Each of our core businesses continues to gain momentum. Cana Laboratories delivered record results, supported by a growing backlog of contract manufacturing agreements. Our UK subsidiary, Decahedron, also delivered record performance, while our CosmoFarm distribution business continued its record-breaking trajectory, serving a larger network of pharmacies and achieving stronger volumes. At the same time, our Sky Premium Life nutraceutical brand continues to expand internationally, and our R&D division is advancing several promising projects powered by Cloudscreen, our proprietary drug-repurposing AI platform, alongside increased investment in patents and intellectual property.

These achievements highlight the strength of our business model and the depth of our portfolio. Looking ahead, we remain focused on growth, disciplined execution, continued margin expansion, and leveraging our diversified global platform to deliver sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders. In fact, our trajectory heading into Q4 2025 is even stronger, and we are excited for what lies ahead.”

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(in $) GAAP - Figures REVENUE 17,110,425 12,411,048 45,568,655 40,202,238 GROSS PROFIT 2,602,618 1,206,862 5,816,231 3,307,736 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 4,421,333 3,446,726 11,113,410 9,885,734 GAIN (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1,818,715) (2,239,864) (5,297,179) (6,577,998) NET INCOME (LOSS) (5,352,890) (2,182,534) (8,999,055) (6,639,935) NON-GAAP Figures* ADJUSTED EBITDA (185,014) (698,907) (1,107,720) (2,436,820) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (854,164) (880,336) (2,352,791) (3,129,367)

(*) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We collect and analyse operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business and assess our performance. In addition to Revenue, Income (Loss) from Operations and Net Income (Loss) under GAAP, we use: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss). We have included these non-GAAP financial measures because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. Therefore, these non-GAAP financial measures are presented here. Our calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures, if any, reported by our peer companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes, excluding (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest income (expense), (iii) non-cash interest expense, (iv) stock-based compensation expense, (v) non-recurring and extraordinary items (vi) other income (expense), net, (vii) gain (loss) on equity investments, net, (viii) gain on extinguishment of debt, (ix) change in fair value of derivative liability (x) foreign currency transaction, net, and (xi) prior years bad debt allowances.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team and Board of Directors. In addition, it provides a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as it removes the effect of certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring and extraordinary items.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as Adjusted EBITDA (see above) adding provision for income taxes and deducting interest expense.

Adjusted Net Income has limitations as a financial measure, should be considered as supplemental in nature, and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

The following table presents reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

(in $) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,352,890) (2,182,534) (8,999,055) (6,639,935) Adjustments (add back): Depreciation and amortization expense 377,911 304,139 1,052,212 937,000 Interest (income) / expense, net 669,150 181,429 1,245,071 692,547 Non-cash interest expense 201,447 - 364,550 - EBITDA (4,104,382) (1,696,966) (6,337,222) (5,010,388) Non-recurring and extraordinary items 584,490 712,772 1,109,203 1,786,788 Stock based compensation 570,602 422,811 1,730,233 1,103,200 Other (income) / expense, net 5,577 1,921 115,904 (160,598) (Gain) / loss on equity investments, net (2,998) (428) (8,779) (2,518) Change in FV of derivatives & convertible notes 2,489,817 - 2,629,409 - Gain/(Loss) on digital assets (57) - (57) - Foreign currency transaction, net 271,937 (139,016) (346,411) (158,463) Other provisions non-cash - - - 5,159 ADJUSTED EBITDA (185,014) (698,907) (1,107,720) (2,436,820) Interest income / (expense), net (669,150) (181,429) (1,245,071) (692,547) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (854,164) (880,336) (2,352,791) (3,129,367)





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA



September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 (in $) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash & cash equivalents, including restricted cash 4,633,660 655,503 742,881 Inventory 5,683,662 5,110,947 4,736,222 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,952,190 23,364,563 20,930,780 Property and equipment, net 10,664,820 10,820,391 10,016,068 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 7,960,633 8,225,361 7,802,529 Loans receivable 7,666,483 7,687,049 7,238,494 Other noncurrent assets 6,931,310 5,971,746 5,724,970 TOTAL ASSETS 69,492,758 61,835,560 57,191,944 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses 15,198,777 13,826,618 12,542,708 Other current liabilities 5,505,549 4,473,783 3,963,167 Lines of credit 7,584,786 8,161,845 7,305,377 Notes payable 15,956,667 6,807,421 4,863,275 Other non-current and finance/lease liabilities 2,112,095 2,383,509 2,565,705 Stockholders' and mezzanine equity 23,134,885 26,182,384 25,951,712 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'/MEZZANINE EQUITY 69,492,758 61,835,560 57,191,944

