North America Surge Arresters Market Set to Reach $593.6 Million by 2033: Growth Trends and Forecast Analysis Through 2025-2033

North America's Surge Arresters Market was worth US$ 420 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 593.67 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2033.This is fueled by growing investments in power infrastructure, electrical grid modernization, increasing demand for robust energy systems, and protection of sensitive equipment from voltage spikes due to lightning strikes or switching events in industrial, commercial, and residential applications.







Drivers of Growth in the North America Surge Arresters Market

Growing Demand for Efficient Power Infrastructure



The high rate of industrial activities and the use of renewable energy in North America are fueling the demand for continuous and stable power supply. Lightning strikes, switching operations, and grid instability lead to power surges that can cause severe damage to sensitive electrical equipment. Surge arresters protect such equipment from damage. As businesses, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, utilities, and renewable energy, grow, the need for surge protection systems, especially high-voltage applications, will increase, driving the surge arresters market. Jan 2025: EDF Renewables North America and Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Inc. reported that their Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project went on-stream in December 2024. The 375 MW solar facility, along with a 150 MW battery storage system, supplies electricity to Clean Power Alliance under a 20-year power purchase agreement.



Modernization and Upgradation of Electrical Grids



North America is heavily investing in electrical grid modernization and growth to meet rising energy demand and enhance grid stability. The effort to implement smart grids, automate systems, and decentralize sources of power has heightened the call for surge protection. Surge arresters are necessary devices in such modernized grids to protect them from transient over-voltage surges. This transition to more intelligent, dependable infrastructure is fueling the growth of the surge arresters market, as municipalities and utilities look to safeguard new, upgraded grid systems from power surges. April 2024, The USA Administration introduced measures aimed at enhancing the country's electric grid infrastructure, including a final rule to simplify permitting and approval of large transmission projects.



Increased Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs) in North America is creating a higher demand for surge arresters. EV charging stations and supporting infrastructure need surge protection systems in order to protect sensitive electronics and electrical equipment. With the number of charging stations growing along with the electrification of the transportation industry, surge arresters are becoming an essential component to secure the equipment from electrical surges. With governments offering incentives for the adoption of EVs, this trend is likely to further drive the demand for surge arresters in North America. The swift uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in the US has the potential to add 100TWh to 185TWh to national electricity demand by 2030, which accounts for 2.5% to 4.6% of projected total consumption.



Challenges in the North America Surge Arresters Market

High Installation and Maintenance Costs



One of the serious challenges in the North American surge arresters market is the high initial installation and maintenance expenses. Installation of surge arresters, particularly for high-voltage applications, requires huge investments in equipment and infrastructure. Maintenance of surge protection systems is also complicated and expensive, involving periodic inspection and replacement of parts. These exorbitant costs could discourage small enterprises or consumers seeking affordable protection options, thus hindering market expansion, especially in countries with low surge protection technology adoption levels.



Technological Sophistication and Low Awareness



Technological sophistication and low awareness levels regarding the necessity of such technologies in safeguarding electrical equipment against damage are challenges facing North America. Numerous businesses and household owners are unaware of the advantages of surge arresters or misjudge their current protection devices to be adequate. The incorporation of advanced surge arresters, e.g., polymeric or hybrid surge arresters, can need professional expertise to ensure proper installation and use. Lack of knowledge and technical competence may hamper broad usage and slow the market's growth.



North America Polymeric Surge Arresters Market



The North American market for polymeric surge arresters is expanding as polymeric materials provide benefits over conventional porcelain arresters. Polymeric surge arresters are lighter in weight, more resistant to environmental stressors such as pollution, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, and more durable. They are widely used in transmission and distribution lines because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness, and simplicity of installation. The light weight of polymeric surge arresters makes them suitable for areas where installation and transportation may be difficult. With the increasing need for long-lasting, low-maintenance surge protection, polymeric surge arresters are likely to remain in high demand.



North America High Surge Arresters Market



High surge arresters play a vital role in safeguarding high-voltage transmission and distribution systems in North America. These systems encounter high voltage surges caused by lightning strikes, switching transients, or power grid instability that can result in catastrophic failure. High surge arresters are therefore built to respond to such extraordinary events, protecting vital infrastructure including power plants, substations, and industrial installations. As North America keeps investing in mega industrial and energy projects, especially in renewable energy and smart grids, the high surge arresters will become more demanded to assure the lifespan and reliability of such critical systems.



North America Industrial Surge Arresters Market



In North America, the market for industrial surge arresters is driven by the requirement to safeguard sensitive equipment in factories, manufacturing plants, and processing industries. Industrial applications are exposed to power surges that result in downtime, equipment damage, and loss of production. Surge arresters protect the key assets like motors, transformers, and control systems from valuable protection. With increasing industrial automation, IoT equipment, and advanced manufacturing technologies in North America, there is higher demand for powerful surge protection devices to enable safe operation of industrial facilities without interference, promoting industry growth.



North America Residential Surge Arresters Market



The North American market for residential surge arresters is seeing growth with the growing adoption of electronic devices and home appliances. Contemporary homes are equipped with high-end electronics like smart TVs, computers, and home automation systems that are prone to power surges. Residential surge arresters provide safeguarding against electrical spikes, usually due to lightning strikes or power grid instabilities, from expensive damage to home appliances. With increasing attention on home security and smart home technology, homeowners are increasingly choosing surge protection, fueling demand for residential surge arresters. March 2022, LG Energy Solutions and Stellantis have announced investing USD 4.1 billion in a joint venture to create the first mass-market domestic electric vehicle battery factory in Canada, with production commencing in the first quarter of 2024. Electric vehicle battery manufacturing entails mission-critical equipment that is sensitive to power disturbances. Therefore, surge arresters are used to maintain voltage and current spikes under control.



United States Surge Arresters Market



The United States dominates the North American market for surge arresters, led by technology improvements and regulatory programs. Modernization of the country's power infrastructure and smart grid implementation necessitate strong surge protection systems to guarantee grid reliability and robustness. Further, high-quality regulations on power quality and safety standards in the prime sectors of telecommunications, utilities, and healthcare drive the market for surge arresters. With the US persistently developing in energy management and increasing the application of renewable sources of energy, surge arresters play a central role in protecting sensitive infrastructure.



Canada Surge Arresters Market



Canada's market for surge arresters is expanding as the nation moves towards clean energy and a stronger grid network. The fact that renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are increasingly being relied upon makes it imperative to have surge protection in place to keep power grids stable. Furthermore, Canada's large geography and constant changes in weather make surge protection all the more necessary. With emphasis on smart grid technology, Canada is spending on upgrading its electrical infrastructure, such as the widespread use of surge arresters to safeguard vital systems and minimize downtime during severe weather conditions, driving market demand.



Mexico Surge Arresters Market



The surge arresters market in Mexico is growing as the nation continues to spend on its power infrastructure and industrialization. As energy demands and more industrial complexes rise, so does the necessity to have surge protection systems installed in order to protect crucial electrical devices. Surge arresters especially become highly valued in energy-requiring sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and oil & gas in Mexico. As Mexico develops its electrical grids and transitions to renewable energy sources, the use of surge arresters will increase to protect power transmission systems and minimize the chances of equipment failure from power surges.



