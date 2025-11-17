Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 17 November 2025 at 16:45 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 130712/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 245 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(11): Volume: 142 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(12): Volume: 178 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(13): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(14): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(15): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(16): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(17): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(18): Volume: 305 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 157 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 22 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(23): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(24): Volume: 198 Unit price: 4 EUR

(25): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4 EUR

(26): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4 EUR

(27): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4 EUR

(28): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4 EUR

(29): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4 EUR

(30): Volume: 309 Unit price: 4 EUR

(31): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 255 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(35): Volume: 254 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(36): Volume: 256 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(37): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(38): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(39): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(40): Volume: 574 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(41): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(42): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(43): Volume: 478 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(44): Volume: 539 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(45): Volume: 239 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(46): Volume: 413 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(47): Volume: 239 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(48): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(49): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(50): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(51): Volume: 11 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(52): Volume: 274 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(53): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(54): Volume: 494 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(55): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(56): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(57): Volume: 124 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(58): Volume: 124 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(59): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(60): Volume: 154 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(61): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(62): Volume: 581 Unit price: 4 EUR

(63): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4 EUR

(64): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4 EUR

(65): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4 EUR

(66): Volume: 262 Unit price: 4 EUR

(67): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4 EUR

(68): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4 EUR

(69): Volume: 167 Unit price: 4 EUR

(70): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4 EUR

(71): Volume: 395 Unit price: 4 EUR

(72): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR

(73): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4 EUR

(74): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4 EUR

(75): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4 EUR

(76): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4 EUR

(77): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4 EUR

(78): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4 EUR

(79): Volume: 1389 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (79):

Volume: 14639 Volume weighted average price: 4.00793 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 146 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(3): Volume: 172 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(4): Volume: 787 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(8): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(9): Volume: 249 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(10): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(11): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

(12): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

(13): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

(14): Volume: 225 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(15): Volume: 251 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(16): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(17): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(18): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(19): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(20): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 5230 Volume weighted average price: 4.01188 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 548 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 324 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 284 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 568 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 256 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(6): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 415 Unit price: 4 EUR

(8): Volume: 283 Unit price: 4 EUR

(9): Volume: 547 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 4067 Volume weighted average price: 4.00616 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1052 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 157 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(8): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(9): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(10): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(11): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(12): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(13): Volume: 302 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(14): Volume: 458 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(15): Volume: 447 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(16): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(17): Volume: 395 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(18): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 196 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 258 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(23): Volume: 929 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(25): Volume: 438 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (25):

Volume: 6680 Volume weighted average price: 4.01581 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 684 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 481 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 454 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 546 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 256 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(8): Volume: 501 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(9): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(10): Volume: 530 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(11): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(12): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(13): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(14): Volume: 456 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(15): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(16): Volume: 173 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(17): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(18): Volume: 521 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(23): Volume: 455 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(24): Volume: 258 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(25): Volume: 482 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(26): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(27): Volume: 266 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(28): Volume: 226 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(29): Volume: 1050 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(30): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(31): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4 EUR

(32): Volume: 952 Unit price: 4 EUR

(33): Volume: 173 Unit price: 4 EUR

(34): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4 EUR

(35): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4 EUR

(36): Volume: 118 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(37): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4 EUR

(38): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 178 Unit price: 4 EUR

(40): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (40):

Volume: 12492 Volume weighted average price: 4.01174 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6 Volume weighted average price: 4.02 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(2): Volume: 328 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(6): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(7): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 197 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 1972 Volume weighted average price: 4.0158 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-11-13

Venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 195 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 653 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(3): Volume: 162 Unit price: 4.005 EUR

(4): Volume: 282 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1292 Volume weighted average price: 4.00466 EUR

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Elisa Forsman, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

elisa.forsman@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 44 206 6094

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.