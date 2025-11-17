Holiday Goodies Perfect for Gifting

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Gadgets and gizmos may be all the rage, but stuffing stockings with holiday gifts can be as simple as delicious goodies that highlight the flavors of the season. When seeking that special surprise for a special someone, look no further than a customizable combination of festive snacks.

Whether selecting a unique ready-to-go hostess gift, crafting the perfect combo for every person on your list or picking up hard-to-find ingredients for holiday treats, N u ts. c om can deliver something for everyone and every need. Its convenience makes it an ideal destination for hosting and gifting, no matter your budget.

Give a gift box filled with favorites, curate your ultimate party tray or build the trail mix of your dreams with thousands of showstopping snacks, treats and ingredients to choose from, all without the hassle of heading to the store.

Consider these unique gift ideas and find more by visiting Nuts.com .

Mixed Nut Sampler

Perfect for family and friends who like to entertain or to elevate your own gathering, the Large Mixed Nut Sampler is a bountiful tray with 2 pounds of premium goodies. It includes a little something for everyone with jumbo pistachios, milk chocolate peanuts, milk chocolate raisins, butternut peanuts, jumbo roasted and salted cashews and more.





Winter Wonderland Cheer

Delicious snacks can taste just as good as they look, especially when they offer the friendly flavors of the season. Give a festive Box of Winter Wonderland with 3 pounds of tasty goodies including salted pistachios; dark, peppermint malt balls; chocolate-covered sunflower seeds and additional tasty, crunchy treats.





Custom Holiday Tray

If you just can’t find the right gift for that special someone who has it all, a Custom Tray may be the perfect fit. You can mix and match from 150-plus available morsels and sweets to create the five-snack tray of your loved one’s dreams. The options are nearly endless, including cinnamon gummies, Turkish figs, chocolate-covered espresso beans and beyond.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (family holiday party)

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f76289a6-054e-4221-8900-8152425a8b52

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/196ef9dc-f570-4e36-b60f-9b903c4223bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42d020c6-d63b-4232-9ea1-3630b5f6f93b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22756ec3-1189-4a19-8f00-5e721be09128