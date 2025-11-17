Make the Season Special with Smoked Prime Rib

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) If you, like many others, crave the simple moments of joy that make the holidays special, look no further than the dinner table. Whether your seasonal gatherings are spent with family, friends or neighbors, you can discover new traditions that focus on the food at the center of it all.

Creating inviting, inspiring and irresistible dishes can start with the real, honest flavor of beef with delicious and diverse recipes that remind you of good times together. This Smoked Prime Rib recipe from Beef Loving Texans – a community funded by beef producers built to celebrate the endless flavors, possibilities, stories and experiences that make beef a Texas tradition – offers a hearty, satisfying way to feed a crowd, capitalizing on the desire to celebrate endless flavors and possibilities.

Just remember the keys to cooking prime rib: Smoke or grill to 10-15 F below your desired finish (145 F for medium-rare or 160 F for medium), keeping in mind the beef will continue to rise in temperature as it rests.

If a quiet meal with your nearest and dearest is on the menu, Prime Rib Pasta with Broccoli and Cheese is the type of holiday specialty you can enjoy year after year. Made with leftover prime rib, it’s the perfect solution for using those holiday leftovers in the days following the big celebration.

Every meal can be a moment savored, a shared story told in flavors as a testament to a passion for beef and where it comes from – after all, beef is a Texas tradition. Find more recipes to celebrate the season at BeefLovingTexans.com .

Smoked Prime Rib

Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans

Cook time: 4 hours

Servings: 30

6-8 pounds prime rib 2 tablespoons kosher salt 2 tablespoons coarse ground black pepper vegetable oil spray

Season prime rib generously with salt and pepper.

Lightly coat grill grates with vegetable oil spray. Close cooking chamber lid.

Place 3-5 pounds charcoal in center of firebox. Open firebox air vent approximately 1-2 inches and smokestack damper halfway. With firebox lid open, stand back, carefully light charcoal and burn until covered with light ash, approximately 20 minutes.

Once coals ash over, add wood chunks. Do not shut firebox lid until smoke is clean, often called “blue smoke.”

Close firebox lid. Adjust firebox air vent and smokestack damper to regulate cooking temperature until it reaches ideal smoking temperature between 325-350 F.

Place prime rib on cooking grate in cooking chamber. Maintain consistent cooking temperature by adding wood chunks as needed. Monitor internal temperature of prime rib throughout cooking process. Smoke 3-4 hours; rotate and flip every hour.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135 F for medium-rare; 145 F for medium.

Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15-20 minutes. Temperature will continue to rise 10-15 F to reach 145 F for medium-rare; 160 F for medium.

Prime Rib Pasta with Broccoli and Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Beef Loving Texans

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

6 tablespoons butter, divided 1 pound cooked leftover prime rib, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 pound penne pasta, cooked 1 pound broccoli, blanched 1/2 cup julienned sun-dried tomatoes 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1/2 cup beef broth 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon white truffle oil 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Preheat large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons butter. When melted, add leftover prime rib; cook 3-5 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Add garlic and cook 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Stir in cooked pasta, broccoli, tomatoes and remaining butter. Add broth, salt and pepper. Cook 2-3 minutes, or until warmed through. Drizzle with lemon juice and truffle oil; sprinkle with cheese and parsley before serving.

Cooking tip: Drizzle with extra truffle oil before serving to enhance aroma.

