Showstopping Party Bites for Holiday Celebrations

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When gathering around the table with family and friends during the holidays, the main course is often front and center, but every great host or hostess knows it’s not always the star of the show. Kick off the evening with effortless, crowd-pleasing party bites that will impress your guests and set the tone for a memorable night.





If you’re looking for inspiration for your next seasonal gathering, look no further than accompaniments made with premium European ingredients like Grana Padano PDO cheese and Prosciutto di Parma PDO – some of the world’s most delicious cheeses and cured meats.

Only products made following traditional methods within defined geographic regions, under strict supervision and using carefully monitored ingredients, qualify for Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification from the European Union. The PDO system helps distinguish these foods from imitators and guarantees high quality, authenticity and traceability.

Made in the Po River Valley in northern Italy from raw, semi-skimmed cow milk, Grana Padano PDO cheese is naturally lactose free due to the characteristics of its production and long aging process and rich in protein, vitamins and mineral salts, especially calcium. A 100% natural product, Prosciutto di Parma PDO contains no additives such as nitrites, nitrates or hormones. Produced only in Parma, Italy, its all-natural aging process creates a wide variation in flavor profiles and textures, from mild and nutty to mature and full-flavored.

These artisan meats and cheeses can be enjoyed on their own alongside olives, nuts, bread and your favorite jam for a quick and easy holiday snack board. And they shine in culinary treasures like Whipped Ricotta Toast with Prosciutto di Parma and Hot Honey or Grana Padano and Nutmeg Cheese Puffs that feed the soul and warm the heart.

To ensure authenticity, look for the red and yellow PDO logo, and visit distinctlydeliciouslyeurop e an.eu for more seasonal recipe ideas and pairing tips for your next get-together.





Whipped Ricotta Toast with Prosciutto di Parma and Hot Honey

Yield: 3 toasts (6 halves)

3 large slices thick-cut sourdough bread 1 container (16 ounces) whole milk ricotta cheese salt, to taste pepper, to taste hot honey 6 slices (3 ounces) Prosciutto di Parma PDO

In toaster oven, toast bread to desired doneness. Set aside.

In large bowl, with electric mixer, beat ricotta until whipped and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Spoon ricotta onto each toast evenly. Drizzle each with hot honey, as desired. Top each with two slices prosciutto.





Grana Padano and Nutmeg Che e se Puffs

Servings: 4

1 3/4 cups milk 1 cup unsalted butter 1 teaspoon salt 1 2/3 cups flour 1 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, grated Grana Padano PDO c heese , divided 6 medium eggs black pepper, to taste nutmeg, to taste canola oil, for frying

In pan, boil milk, butter and salt until butter is dissolved.

Add flour and stir using wooden spoon over low heat until mixture doesn’t stick to bottom of pan. Add 1 cup cheese and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Put mixture in mixing bowl and add eggs one by one until mixture is smooth. Add black pepper and nutmeg, to taste.

Let mixture cool and form dough into small, round parcels.

Fry parcels in hot canola oil, about 325 F, until golden.

Dust with remaining cheese and serve.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or of the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.





