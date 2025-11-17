Onfolio Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our most recent quarterly results demonstrate the continued effectiveness of our optimization and growth strategies to drive disciplined execution and performance,” said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells. “We continued to make healthy progress across key metrics in the third quarter, while further advancing strategic goals for our high-growth potential portfolio companies.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 36.3% to $2.74M vs. $2.01M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 12.9% from $3.15M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased 46.9% to $1.77M, or 64.6% of total revenue, vs. $1.21M, or 59.9% of total revenue, for the same period in the prior year and decreased 8.6% from $1.94M, or 61.6% of total revenue, in Q2 of 2025.
  • Total operating expenses increased 32.7% to $2.04M vs. $1.54M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 16.6% from $2.44M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Net loss increased 82.1% to $0.6M vs. $0.3M for the same period in the prior year and increased 17.1% from $0.5M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Cash was $0.40M vs. $0.48M at the end of 2024.

Commenting on the third quarter financials, Wells stated, “We continue to pursue both topline growth and operating loss improvements every quarter. This quarter we saw good progress in our operating losses, especially if you remove non-cash expenses. Loss from operations was $(268,000) for the quarter, compared with $(331,000) in Q3 2024 and $(507,000) in Q2 2025. Of this amount, $301,000 represented amortization from acquisitions and $21,000 was stock-based compensation.”

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Completed $1 million financing at a premium to market price on October 27, 2025, to strengthen balance sheet and support growth initiatives ahead of the Company’s next strategic evolution.
  • The Company’s AI marketing subsidiary, Pace Generative, continues to onboard new clients and build thought-leadership through its advisory board.
  • Launched a strategic partnership program to empower content creators to scale faster with expert support and marketing on a performance-based revenue share model.

Discussing the recent operational highlights, Wells commented, “We continue to drive progress across our portfolio, consistently find ways to better leverage current capabilities and capture new growth opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

“Our recently launched partnership program for course creators generated strong demand, and we plan to build out more of a dedicated team to meet that demand over the coming months. Pace Generative has also made significant strides since launching at the end of Q2, as we are showcasing demonstrable value with enterprise customers and already expanding services.

“We remain highly committed to reaching profitability, and our recent $1MM raise allows us to extend our runway while also investing in growth of the existing portfolio, both of which are critical for achieving that goal,” concluded Wells.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio’s financial results, please see the Company’s latest 10-Q or other SEC filings at https://investors.onfolio.com/filings.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
 September 30 December 31
 2025
 2024
    
Assets   
Current Assets:   
Cash$401,972  $476,874 
Accounts receivable, net 718,585   755,804 
Inventory 17,532   65,876 
Prepaids and other current assets 196,392   138,007 
Total Current Assets 1,334,481   1,436,561 
    
Intangible assets 2,419,874   3,323,211 
Goodwill 4,203,145   4,210,557 
Fixed Assets 3,851   5,135 
Due from related party 86,209   126,530 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007   213,007 
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method -   268,231 
Deferred offering costs 30,000   - 
Other assets 23,252   9,465 
    
Total Assets$8,288,819  $9,592,697 
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity   
    
Current Liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$1,233,330  $969,068 
Dividends payable 122,210   100,797 
Notes payable, current 548,667   312,634 
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 390,000   790,000 
Contingent consideration 177,700   981,591 
Deferred revenue 276,461   589,913 
Total Current Liabilities 2,748,368   3,744,003 
    
Notes payable 721,350   450,000 
Notes payable - related parties 1,084,965   1,049,000 
Due to joint ventures - long term -   - 
Total Liabilities 4,554,683   5,243,003 
    
Commitments and Contingencies   
    
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized   
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 170,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170   134 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128   5,128 
Additional paid-in capital 23,636,662   22,316,751 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,190   68,105 
Accumulated deficit (21,486,937)  (19,078,287)
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 2,246,213   3,311,831 
Non-Controlling Interests 1,487,923   1,037,863 
Total Stockholders' Equity 3,734,136   4,349,694 
    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$8,288,819  $9,592,697 
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    



Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
         
  For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
         
         
Revenue, services $1,878,367  $1,110,095  $5,737,565  $2,826,812 
Revenue, product sales  863,666   901,677   2,964,620   2,498,461 
Total Revenue  2,742,033   2,011,772   8,702,185   5,325,273 
         
Cost of revenue, services  884,964   666,451   2,971,313   1,590,675 
Cost of revenue, product sales  85,869   139,647   314,275   549,157 
Total cost of revenue  970,833   806,097   3,285,588   2,139,831 
         
Gross profit  1,771,200   1,205,674   5,416,597   3,185,441 
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative  1,827,754   1,319,743   6,115,896   3,856,582 
Professional fees  208,562   193,611   792,208   595,056 
Acquisition costs  2,952   18,979   68,625   122,266 
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets  -   4,678   -   4,678 
Total operating expenses  2,039,268   1,537,011   6,976,729   4,578,582 
         
Loss from operations  (268,068)  (331,337)  (1,560,132)  (1,393,141)
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income (loss)  -   657   767   (5,560)
Dividend income  7,542   5,844   17,463   5,844 
Interest income (expense), net  (107,697)  (20,126)  (281,019)  (60,564)
Other income  (312,879)  1,344   (287,150)  2,934 
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 55,334   -   126,046   - 
Impairment of investments  -   -   -   - 
Gain on sale of business  -   -   -   - 
Total other income   (357,700)  (12,281)  (423,893)  (57,346)
         
Loss before income taxes  (625,768)  (343,618)  (1,984,025)  (1,450,487)
         
Income tax (provision) benefit  -   -   17,390   - 
         
Net loss  (625,768)  (343,618)  (1,966,635)  (1,450,487)
         
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (74,936)  8,043   (98,060)  9,961 
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.  (700,704)  (335,575)  (2,064,695)  (1,440,526)
         
Preferred Dividends  (144,105)  (87,720)  (343,956)  (253,833)
Net loss to common shareholders $(844,809) $(423,295) $(2,408,651) $(1,694,359)
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
Basic and diluted $(0.16) $(0.08) $(0.47) $(0.33)
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted  5,127,395   5,127,395   5,127,395   5,114,767 
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
         



Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
 
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
                  
Balance, December 31, 2024134,460 $134 5,127,395  $5,128 $22,316,751  $(19,078,287) $68,105  $1,037,863  $4,349,694 
                               
Sale of preferred stock for cash28,000  28 -   -  699,972   -   -   -   700,000 
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration2,800  3 -   -  169,997   -   -   -   170,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  272,930   -   -   -   272,930 
Payment of note payble by NCI-  - -   -  -   -   -   400,000   400,000 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (103,921)  -   -   (103,921)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   29,047   -   29,047 
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   (17,820)  (17,820)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (794,387)  -   (12,041)  (806,428)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2025165,260  165 5,127,395   5,128  23,459,650   (19,976,595)  97,152   1,408,002   4,993,502 
                              
Sale of preferred stock for cash5,200  5 -   -  129,995   -   -   -   130,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  26,013   -   -   -   26,013 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (95,930)  -   -   (95,930)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (9,007)  -   (9,007)
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - -  -  -   -   -   (19,860)  (19,860)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (569,604)  -   35,165   (534,439)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2025170,460  170 5,127,395   5,128  23,615,658   (20,642,129)  88,145   1,423,307   4,490,279 
                            
Sale of preferred stock for cash-  - -   -  -   -   -   -   - 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  21,004   -   -   -   21,004 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (144,105)  -   -   (144,105)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   3,045   -   3,045 
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   (10,320)  (10,320)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (700,704)  -   74,936   (625,768)
                  
Balance, September 30, 2025170,460 $170 5,127,395  $5,128 $23,636,662  $(21,486,938) $91,190  $1,487,923  $3,734,135 
                  
Balance, December 31, 202392,260  93 5,107,395   5,108  21,107,311   (16,957,854)  182,465   -   4,337,123 
                  
Acquisition of Business17,000  17 -   -  484,983   -   -   126,000   611,000 
Sale of preferred stock for cash400  - -   -  10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  17,887   -   -   -   17,887 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (81,645)  -   -   (81,645)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (39,134)  -   (39,134)
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   -   - 
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (477,162)  -   (1,918)  (479,080)
                  
Balance, March 31, 2024109,660  110 5,107,395   5,108  21,620,181   (17,516,661)  143,331   124,082   4,376,151 
                  
Acquisition of Business8,000  8 -   -  199,992   -   -   200,000   400,000 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  27,510   -   -   -   27,510 
Common stock issued for exercise of options-  - 20,000   20  (20)  -   -   -   - 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (84,468)  -   -   (84,468)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   15,778   -   15,778 
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   (3,600)  (3,600)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (627,789)  -   (1,254)  (629,043)
                  
Balance, June 30, 2024117,660  118 5,127,395   5,128  21,847,663   (18,228,918)  159,109   319,228   4,102,328 
                  
Sale of preferred stock for cash400  - -   -  10,000   -   -   -   10,000 
Cash received from exercise of options-  - -   -  12,960   -   -   -   12,960 
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  6,638   -   -   -   6,638 
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -   (87,720)  -   -   (87,720)
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -   -   (53,502)  -   (53,502)
Distribution to non-controlling interest-  - -   -  -   -   -   (7,800)  (7,800)
Net loss-  - -   -  -   (335,575)  -   (8,043)  (343,618)
                  
Balance, September 30, 2024118,060 $118 5,127,395  $5,128 $21,877,261  $(18,652,213) $105,607  $303,385  $3,639,286 
                  
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
                  



Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
 
    
 2025
 2024
    
Cash Flows from Operating Activities   
Net loss$(1,966,635) $(1,450,487)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation expense 319,947   52,035 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 29,381   - 
Equity method loss (income) (767)  5,560 
Impairment of equity method investment 293,998   - 
Dividends received from equity method investment -   - 
Amortization of intangible assets 903,337   431,781 
Depreciation expense 1,284   - 
Impairment of intangible assets -   4,678 
Change in FV of contingent consideration (126,046)  - 
Net change in:   
Accounts receivable 37,219   (136,594)
Inventory 48,344   37,307 
Prepaids and other current assets (72,172)  (20,170)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 264,262   292,897 
Due to joint ventures 40,321   24,958 
Deferred revenue (313,452)  61,319 
Due to related parties -   - 
    
Net cash used in operating activities (540,979)  (696,716)
    
Cash Flows from Investing Activities   
Cash paid to acquire businesses -   (255,000)
Investments in unconsolidated entities -   (49,000)
Investment in cryptocurrency -   - 
Net cash used in investing activities -   (304,000)
    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities   
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 830,000   20,000 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   12,960 
Payment of deferred offering costs (30,000)  - 
Payments of preferred dividends (322,543)  (234,596)
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (48,000)  (11,400)
Proceeds from notes payable 593,371   732,300 
Payments on note payables (455,369)  (238,046)
Payments on acquisition note payables -   - 
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 35,965   200,000 
Payments on note payables - related parties -   (1,000)
Payments on contingent consideration (167,845)  - 
    
Net cash provided by financing activities 435,579   480,218 
    
Effect of foreign currency translation 30,496   (98,520)
    
Net Change in Cash (74,904)  (619,018)
Cash, Beginning of Period 476,874   982,261 
    
Cash, End of Period 401,970  $363,243 
    
Cash Paid For:   
Income Taxes$-  $- 
Interest$153,258  $60,564 
    
Non-cash transactions:   
Preferred dividends accrued$343,956  $253,833 
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions$-  $640,000 
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions$-  $625,000 
Contingent consideration issued for acquisition$-  $1,869,000 
Common stock issued for acquisitions$-  $60,000 
Non-controlling interest for acquisition -  $126,000 
Settlement of contingent consideration$510,000  $- 
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable$400,000  $- 
Common stock issued for conversion of stock options$-   - 
    
    
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
    

