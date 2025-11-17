Work Truck Week® 2026 technology conference Green Truck Summit expands

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Truck Summit, the commercial vehicle technology conference that kicks off Work Truck Week®, is expanding in 2026 to include sessions on leveraging data, connected vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). The new content comes from integrating the Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange Special Session into the Summit.

Work Truck Week 2026 runs March 10–13, 2026, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. More Than a Trade Show®, it encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show®, NTEA Annual Meeting, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, educational program and more. Green Truck Summit is March 10, educational sessions run March 10–12, and Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 11–13. Work Truck Week is produced by NTEA – The Work Truck Association.

Since its 2009 debut as an event focused on hybrids and alternative fuels, Green Truck Summit has evolved to cover any technology that may impact the commercial vehicle industry’s drive toward increasing vehicle sustainability, productivity and efficiency.

“In an era of rapid transformation, organizations across the commercial vehicle industry are continually pushing boundaries: advancing new fuel types and reducing emissions, designing and engineering safer and more-productive vehicles, pioneering innovative technologies and hardware, and leading the charge in cutting-edge software,” explains Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director. “In this environment, solid data analysis becomes an important tool to effectively deploy advancing technology. Green Truck Summit helps industry professionals integrate proven solutions into their operations, explore emerging innovations and anticipate the challenges of tomorrow in an industry that never stands still.”

Green Truck Summit 2026 includes three one-hour general sessions: Adapting Upfitting Practices to Emerging Vehicle Technologies, ADAS Integration in Multi-Stage and Commercial Vehicle Platforms, and Navigating Technology Shifts: Cross-Industry Perspectives on Adoption and Impact to Commercial Vehicles. Attendees choose from nine 45-minute GTS Breakout Sessions in the afternoon. These sessions cover technology, fuel options, and data, with topics including:

Fuel Energy Density, Duty Cycles and Commercial Vehicle Performance

Leveraging Telematics and Data to Drive Fleet Efficiency

AI in Fleet Operations: Current Use and Future Potential

Duty Cycle Analysis: Matching Vehicle Application to Low- and Zero-Emission Technologies

How Connected Vehicles are Enhancing Fleet Management and Optimizing Operations

Key Economic Indicators: Why They Matter to the Commercial Vehicle Industry

The learning doesn’t stop on Tuesday. Green Truck Summit registrants also may attend any Work Truck Week (WTW) Breakout Sessions March 10–12. Green Truck Summit (GTS) Conference Package registration also includes admission to Work Truck Show exhibits, Work Truck Week Ride & Drive and Opening Reception. After Work Truck Week is over, registered GTS Conference Package attendees can access some Breakout Session materials on-demand.

Green Truck Summit is held at JW Marriott Indianapolis, attached to Indiana Convention Center.

For more information about Green Truck Summit, including a complete event schedule, session descriptions and speaker information, visit worktruckweek.com/greentrucksummit. Contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 248-489-7090) with any questions. Work Truck Week early bird registration deadline is Feb. 13, 2026.

About Work Truck Week

Work Truck Week provides fleet operators, distributors and upfitters, transportation managers and other commercial vehicle professionals with unmatched opportunities to explore the latest work trucks, chassis, truck bodies, and industry innovations; learn about vehicle regulations and vocational truck solutions; and connect with the people and companies they need to succeed. This commercial vehicle show in 2026 is the best place to see what’s new, network and prepare for the future. Join the conversation in social media with hashtags #WTW26, #WorkTruckWeek, and #GreenTruckSummit.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Work Truck Association, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,100 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial vehicles, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. The Association provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces Work Truck Week, Green Truck Summit, Commercial Vehicle Upfitting Summit and Executive Leadership Summit. The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

