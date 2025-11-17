$2.95 Bn Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Opportunities in Neurotransmitter-based Therapy, Medication, and Generic Segments

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market reached a value of nearly $1.65 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.24% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2024 to $2.22 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.17%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from 2029 and reach $2.95 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing prevalence of cancer, rising number of clinical trials and rising adoption of pain management therapies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the high treatment costs and healthcare reimbursement challenges. Going forward, supportive government initiatives and funding, expansion of chemotherapy usage, growing awareness among oncologists and patients and improved cancer survival rates support will drive growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market in the future include were limited FDA-approved drugs impact of trade war and tariff and regulatory uncertainty.





The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by drug class into neurotransmitter-based therapy and other drug classes. The neurotransmitter based therapy market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class, accounting for 80.64% or $1.33 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other drug classes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class, at a CAGR of 9.07% during 2024-2029.



The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by treatment into medication, therapy and other treatments. The medication market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment, accounting for 84.82% or $1.39 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment, at a CAGR of 6.65% during 2024-2029.



The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by drug type into branded and generic. The generic market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type, accounting for 93.85% or $ 1.54 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the branded segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type, at a CAGR of 7.05% during 2024-2029.



The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacies and other distribution channels. The hospital pharmacy market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 53.18% or $ 877.47 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 6.69% during 2024-2029.



The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, research institutes and specialty clinic. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user, accounting for 62.67% or $1.03 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 6.40% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market, accounting for 43.46% or $717.11 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.44% and 8.08% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.82% and 6.90% respectively.



The global chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market is fairly concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top 10 competitors in the market made up 33.13% of the total market in 2023. Teva Pharmaceuticals was the largest competitor with a 4.93% share of the market, followed by Aurobindo Pharma Limited with 4.45%, Viatris Inc. (Mylan) with 3.84%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., with 3.66%, Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited), with 3.30%, Lupin Limited with 3.01%, Sandoz Group AG with 2.96%, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd with 2.63%, Alkem Laboratories Limited with 2.47%. and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. with 1.88%.



The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug class will arise in the neurotransmitter based therapy segment, which will gain $1.75 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by treatment will arise in the medication segment, which will gain $1.88 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by drug type will arise in the generic segment, which will gain $2.08 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacy segment, which will gain $1.16 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $1.37 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market size will gain the most in the USA at $104.33 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market include collaborative research enhances understanding of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, advances in selective FABP5 inhibitors for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and strategic funding advances neuroprotective therapies for chemotherapy-related nerve damage.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy treatment market companies to focus on leveraging regulatory advances to accelerate CIPN treatment development, focus on strategic investment to advance novel CIPN therapies, focus on expanding in the fastest-growing CIPN treatment segment, focus on expanding medication segment to drive CIPN market growth, focus on expanding branded drug segment to capture high growth in CIPN market, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic collaborations to accelerate innovation and market growth, focus on competitive and value-based pricing strategies, focus on educational and multichannel promotion, focus on collaboration and KOL engagement, focus on expanding online pharmacy segment for CIPN treatment distribution and focus on specialty clinics to capture high growth in CIPN treatment market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Major Market Trends

Collaborative Research Enhances Understanding Of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Advances In Selective FABP5 Inhibitors For Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Strategic Funding Advances Neuroprotective Therapies For Chemotherapy-Related Nerve Damage

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

Global: PESTEL Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Legal

Analysis Of End User (B2B) Market

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialty Clinics

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Growth Rate Analysis

Historic Market Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Million)

Market Drivers 2019 - 2024

Market Restraints 2019 - 2024

Forecast Market Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

Quantitative Growth Contributors

Drivers

Restraints

Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Markets Covered:

Drug Class: Neurotransmitter-Based Therapy; Other Drug Classes

Treatment: Medication; Physical Therapy; Other Treatments

Drug Type: Branded; Generic

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy; Online Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channels

End User: Hospitals; Research Institutes; Specialty Clinics

Companies Featured

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Viatris Inc. (Mylan)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited)

Lupin Limited

Sandoz Group AG

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Alkem Laboratories Limited

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Lotus

Adalvo

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasei Pharma

3E-Regenacy Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (BC Regenacy)

3E Bioventures

Aptinyx

Grunenthal GmbH

AlgoTherapeutix

Paxman

Sanofi SA

Abbott Laboratories

Metys Pharmaceuticals AG

Gedeon Richter

KRKA

Polpharma

Zentiva

MediciNova, Inc.

Esteve

WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

MAKScientific LLC

Sova Health

Kineta Inc.

Aptinyx Inc.

WinSanTor

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Immunity Pharma

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

American Academy of Neurology (AAN)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

Neuropathix, Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aphios Corporation

Eurofarma

Novartis

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Roche Holding AG

Relief Therapeutics

Novaremed AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Pfizer

Sanofi

Boston Scientific

Ain Shams University Specialized Hospital (ASUSH)

National Hospital Abuja

Eurofins Scientific

Quality Chemical Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aeqafm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment