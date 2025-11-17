Flourish Announces Enterprise Relationship with Mariner

New York, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a wealthtech platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced a new enterprise relationship with Mariner, a privately held national financial services firm with over $609 billion in assets under advisement as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The relationship will bring Flourish Cash, Flourish's award-winning cash management offering, to Mariner's network of wealth advisors across the country. This agreement expands access to Flourish Cash to all Mariner advisors. Over the last two decades, Mariner has expanded nationally, serving clients through a range of wealth management solutions spanning wealth planning, investment advisory services, and multi-generational wealth strategies. This formalized relationship underscores the critical role of cash management in delivering holistic wealth planning to high and ultra-high net worth clients.

"Industry research and our own Flourish data confirm that high and ultra-high net worth investors hold about 20% of their net worth in cash, outside the portfolio where these funds are typically earning next to nothing and are often well over the FDIC limits, unprotected from potential bank failures," said Flourish CEO Max Lane. "While held-away savings are often discussed as part of holistic planning meetings, without access to an advisor-centric cash solution, there's often no follow-through on plans to optimize reserve cash. This relationship enables Mariner advisors to offer clients access to an integrated, secure cash management platform designed to deliver competitive rates."

"At Mariner, we are committed to providing our advisors with access to best-in-class solutions that enable them to execute comprehensive, unified wealth plans for their clients," said Katrina Radenberg, Chief Investment Officer at Mariner. "We know through our advisors already leveraging Flourish Cash that it supports our mission to raise the bar for the entire industry by opening more windows of wealth and creating opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. This formal relationship strengthens our advisors' capabilities while seamlessly integrating into their existing workflows, offering greater visibility into clients' cash savings and unlocking new avenues for growth."

Over 1,000 RIAs managing over $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, and more.





ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $8 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 1,000 wealth management firms representing more than $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

ABOUT MARINER

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, the subsidiaries of Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC collectively advise on more than $609 billion in assets under advisement as of 9/30/25. Learn more at www.mariner.com.

Flourish and Mariner maintain an enterprise agreement that enables Mariner advisors to access Flourish’s platform for client use. Mariner and its affiliates may receive compensation from Flourish Financial LLC in connection with client accounts established through this relationship. This compensation creates a material conflict of interest because it gives Mariner an incentive to refer clients to Flourish. Mariner’s statements in this release reflect its own opinion and endorsement of Flourish’s services. Flourish does not endorse or recommend Mariner’s advisory or investment services.

Mariner is the marketing name for the financial services businesses of Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC and its subsidiaries. Investment advisory services are provided through the brands Mariner Wealth, Mariner Independent, Mariner Institutional, Mariner Ultra, and Mariner Workplace, each of which is a business name of the registered investment advisory entities of Mariner. For additional information about each of the registered investment advisory entities of Mariner, including fees and services, please contact Mariner or refer to each entity’s Form ADV Part 2A, which is available on the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



This feedback may not be representative of the experience of other customers, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success.

Flourish is an online platform through which investors can access financial services and products. Flourish’s offerings are provided by different entities and are subject to different terms, investor protections, and risks. Flourish Cash is offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Flourish Annuities refers generally to the annuity platform operated by Flourish Technologies LLC and to Flourish Insurance Agency LLC, and, where applicable, Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Insurance Agency operates in its capacity as a licensed insurance producer with offices in Jersey City, New Jersey, and does business in California under the name Flourish Digital Insurance Agency, providing insurance services related to such platform. Variable annuities, defined in this context to include Registered Index-Linked Annuities (“RILAs”), are offered through Flourish Financial LLC. Annuities shown on the platform are sold through Flourish Annuities, and are issued by one or more licensed insurance companies. The Flourish entities mentioned above are affiliates. Flourish Cash and Flourish Annuities accounts are separate accounts and only assets in Flourish Cash accounts may be eligible for protection by the FDIC or SIPC. Please review the Legal section of our website, and the disclosures provided with each Flourish service or product for further information. If you were introduced or invited to Flourish by an investment advisor or other third party, please be aware that, unless otherwise disclosed to you, they are not affiliated with any Flourish entity. The role of the investment advisor or other firm that invited you to Flourish may vary between different Flourish services and products, as further described in your terms of service. © 2025 Flourish. All rights reserved.



A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC, a registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party Program Banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC. The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account that is swept to one or more Program Banks is eligible for FDIC insurance, subject to FDIC rules, including FDIC aggregate insurance coverage limits. FDIC insurance will not be provided until the funds arrive at the Program Bank. Flourish Cash’s current Program Banks can be found here. For additional information regarding FDIC coverage, visit https://fdic.gov/ and https://www.flourish.com/advisors.

2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards, Flourish Cash, Winner, Cash Optimization

Clients should see Mariner's Form ADV for more information about the financial relationship between the parties.

