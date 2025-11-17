New therapeutic approach to facilitate healing of bed sores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day in hospitals and long-term care homes, people with limited mobility develop painful pressure injuries, commonly known as bed sores. These wounds heal slowly and often reoccur in the same spot. Researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Vancouver Coastal Health are now creating a topical, plant-based gel that could help these chronic wounds heal faster with improved strength to prevent recurrence.

Led by Dr. David Granville (Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine) and Heather Mak (Executive Director, Vancouver Coastal Health), the project is funded through Genome British Columbia’s (Genome BC) Genesolve program with support from viDA Therapeutics Inc. The team is working to develop natural compounds already approved by Health Canada into a clinically ready treatment that could move more quickly from the lab to the bedside.

Tackling a Growing Health Challenge

“Non-healing wounds are a silent epidemic,” said Dr. Granville. “Patients may suffer for many months with sores that never fully heal. And if they do heal, the healed wound is usually much weaker leaving it prone to tearing or further injury. By using safe, plant-derived compounds that block the enzyme responsible for this damage, we hope to restore the skin’s ability to repair itself and help people heal permanently.”

Pressure injuries are among the most common wounds encountered in healthcare. They develop when prolonged pressure on the skin, such as lying or sitting in one position for too long, disrupts blood flow and damages tissue. The resulting ulcers can result in significant pain, infection and a loss of independence, especially among older adults and those with limited mobility. British Columbia’s aging population means these injuries are becoming an even greater challenge for hospitals and care homes.

The Science Behind the Solution

Dr. Granville’s lab found that a protein called Granzyme B, an enzyme that cuts other proteins like scissors, accumulates in aging skin and slow-healing wounds. As its levels rise, the enzyme eats away at key structural proteins in the skin and hinders healing. By blocking Granzyme B with natural, plant-based compounds, the researchers believe that wounds will heal quicker and more completely, lowering the risk of reopening.

The team will test three Health Canada-approved compounds in topical gels using a standard model of pressure injury. Their results will form the basis for clinical trials and future healthcare use.

“Chronic wounds take a huge toll on patients, caregivers and the healthcare system,” said Dr. Heather Mak, Executive Director, Professional Practice and Education, Nursing, Vancouver Coastal Health. “By combining clinical insight with discovery research, we’re moving toward practical solutions that can improve recovery and quality of life.”

A Made-in-BC Collaboration

The project combines academic research, clinical expertise and biotech innovation. ViDA Therapeutics, a Vancouver-based company co-founded by Dr. Granville and Alistair Duncan, brings its experience developing granzyme inhibitors for age related and inflammatory conditions. The partners aim to translate these findings into a scalable, manufacturable gel that could be ready for clinician-sponsored trials as early as 2027.

“This project embodies what our Genesolve program was created to do: turn cutting edge discoveries into tangible health benefits,” said Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Innovation at Genome BC. “In this case, delivering real benefits to the healthcare system and patients."

About the Genesolve Program

Genome BC’s Genesolve program supports translational research that bridges discovery and application in British Columbia’s life sciences sector. By connecting researchers, healthcare providers and industry partners, Genesolve accelerates the development of genomic innovations with real-world impact.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1.1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 600 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

