New Genome BC Funded Project Aims to Bring BC Closer to Ending HIV Transmission

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World AIDS Day 2025 — British Columbia has made remarkable progress in reducing HIV transmission and researchers now believe the province is closer than ever to achieving sustained control of new infections.

To support this next stage, Genome British Columbia (Genome BC) is funding a new project that employs advanced genomic and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled tools to better understand how transmission patterns are changing in new HIV diagnoses in BC. Announced on World AIDS Day, this initiative will help public health teams identify the source of new infections and decide what focused actions can help prevent further spread, bringing BC one step closer to ending HIV transmission for good.

HIV Transmission Patterns Are Changing

Although BC continues to report over 100 new HIV diagnoses annually, the proportion attributed to local transmission has declined substantially. Many new cases are not connected to established local clusters, which, along with other evidence, suggests they are frequently associated with inter-provincial and international transmission. As HIV transmission becomes more interconnected across provinces and borders, public health teams need novel, modern tools that improve understanding of these patterns and support more precise prevention strategies.

Applying Genomics, Phylogenetics, AI and Machine Learning to Improve Tracing

The new project, funded through Genome BC’s Genesolve program, builds on previous work co-funded by Genome Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. Led by Dr. Jeffrey Joy of the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and the University of British Columbia, the team will apply advanced genomic and computational approaches to better map HIV transmission patterns and support improved understanding within public health systems. By combining viral genomics, phylogenetics (which examines how viruses are related), AI and machine learning, the project will develop new tools to improve understanding of where new infections may be originating and which populations are most affected.

“This project will allow us to develop new analytic and genomic tools that can strengthen HIV public health responses and help address some of the most difficult remaining challenges in BC and across Canada,” said Dr. Jeffrey Joy. “With global HIV prevention resources declining, this investment is both timely and critical. By providing clearer insight into how and where HIV continues to spread, the work will support more equitable care by helping ensure vulnerable communities are identified earlier and connected to treatment that improves health outcomes and reduces onward transmission.”

HIV is a preventable infection. Each avoided case represents a significant social and economic benefit. Reducing new HIV transmissions supports the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS targets for 2030. It contributes to long term improvements in health outcomes, quality of life and lower healthcare costs for people across BC and Canada.

“British Columbia’s progress in controlling HIV is rooted in our commitment to treatment as prevention, the combined impact of this and pre-exposure prophylaxis, and the use of innovative tools like phylogenetic monitoring,” said Dr. Julio Montaner. “This project will build on that foundation by improving our understanding of emerging transmission patterns and helping refine prevention strategies as we work to end new HIV transmissions in BC and continue to exceed the UN Targets.”

“Genome BC is investing in research that supports the next phase of progress in HIV prevention,” said Dr. Federica Di Palma, Chief Scientific Officer and Vice President, Research and Innovation at Genome BC. “By developing tools that improve understanding of how transmission patterns are shifting, this project will help ensure BC continues to benefit from evidence-based approaches as we work toward reducing new infections.”

The tools and methods developed through this project will become part of ongoing HIV surveillance and public health practice in BC and nationally. By providing deeper insight into remaining transmission dynamics, this work supports the broader goal of moving toward the end of new HIV transmissions in British Columbia.

About the Genesolve Program:

Genome BC’s Genesolve program supports translational research that bridges discovery and application in British Columbia’s life sciences sector. By connecting researchers, healthcare providers and industry partners, Genesolve accelerates the development of genomic innovations that deliver meaningful impact.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization that has advanced genomics research and innovation for 25 years, growing a world-class life sciences sector in BC and delivering sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Genome BC has attracted over $1.1 billion in direct co-investment to the province, which has contributed to funding more than 600 genomics research and innovation projects. These initiatives enhance healthcare and address environmental and natural resource challenges, improving the lives of British Columbians. Genome BC also integrates genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. www.genomebc.ca

