Telnyx and 2X Solutions partner to power outbound Voice AI and human-in-the-loop automation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telnyx, the full-stack communications platform powering global connectivity and Voice AI, today announced a partnership with 2X Solutions, a leader in outbound voice automation and conversational AI. Together, the companies are enabling businesses to elevate their outbound sales and engagement workflows by combining Telnyx’s low-latency Voice API infrastructure with 2X Solutions’ intelligent outbound calling and human-handoff capabilities.

The collaboration expands Telnyx’s ecosystem of Voice AI innovators and brings new value to customers seeking to automate outreach without sacrificing the human touch. By leveraging Telnyx’s private global IP network and real-time media streaming, 2X Solutions enables AI agents to initiate outbound calls, qualify leads, and seamlessly transfer live prospects to sales representatives — ensuring every conversation continues smoothly.

“Our mission at 2X Solutions is to help companies engage leads and customers instantly and intelligently,” said Kevin DeMeritt, CEO at 2X Solutions. “By building on Telnyx’s infrastructure, we’ve been able to design outbound voice workflows that combine the efficiency of AI with the empathy and intuition of human reps. It’s truly the best of both worlds.”

“2X Solutions exemplifies the kind of innovation we’re excited to enable through our Voice AI platform,” said Ron McNab, Head of Partner Sales at Telnyx. “Their outbound whisper-transfer workflows showcase how developers can use Telnyx Programmable Voice and AI APIs to deliver efficient, human-in-the-loop experiences that keep customers engaged.”

By using Telnyx Programmable Voice features — including bi-directional media streaming and the Whisper functionality — 2X Solutions’ platform allows sales reps to listen to AI-driven calls in real-time, then press a single key to take over the conversation without the prospect noticing any disruption. The result: no drop-offs in transfers, faster follow-ups, higher conversion rates, and a smoother bridge between AI and human engagement.

The partnership underscores Telnyx’s commitment to empowering partners who are shaping the next generation of intelligent voice applications. Built on Telnyx’s global carrier footprint and programmable communications stack, 2X Solutions’ outbound automation services are available today to enterprise and service-provider customers worldwide.

To learn more about Telnyx and 2X Solutions, visit https://telnyx.com/ and https://2xsolutions.ai .

Media Contact

Elsa Giraudineau

marketing@telnyx.com