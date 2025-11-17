Harvia’s Chair of the Board of Directors changes: Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén elected as the new Chair

Stock Exchange Release, 17 November 2025, at 07:00 p.m. EET





Following the announcement by the Chair of the Board, Heiner Olbrich, that he will resign from his position as Chair, the Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has elected from among its members the current Deputy Chair Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén as the Chair of the Board, in its meeting on 17 November 2025. Stackelberg-Hammarén will succeed Olbrich, who has served in the company’s Board since 2022 and as Chair since 2024. The change was made to ensure seamless continuity of board work following Olbrich’s announcement that he will resign from the position of Chair and will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors in the Annual General Meeting in April 2026 for personal reasons. Olbrich will continue to serve as a member of the Board until the end of its current term. Markus Lengauer was elected as the Deputy Chair.

Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén has served as a member of Harvia’s Board of Directors since 2023 and as the Deputy Chair and a member of the Board’s Personnel and Remuneration Committee since 2024.

Following the change of Chair of the Board of Directors, the Board also decided on changes to the composition of the Board Committees. As of 17 November 2025, the Committees comprise the following members:

Personnel and Remuneration Committee: Chair Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén, members Anders Holmén and Olli Liitola.

Audit Committee: Chair Petri Castrén, members Hille Korhonen and Markus Lengauer.

As Harvia’s Chair of the Board of Directors, Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén will, as of her election as Chair, serve as an expert in the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Harvia Plc without being a member, instead of Heiner Olbrich. The Nomination Board will submit its proposals on the members of the Board of Directors to be made to the Annual General Meeting to the company’s Board of Directors no later than on 31 January 2026.

Further information:

Catharina Stackelberg-Hammarén, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 218224

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, tel: +358 40 505 0440





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com