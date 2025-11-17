Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, November 17, 2025
Announcement no. 282
Financial calendar 2025 and 2026
The financial calendar for the remaining of 2025 and 2026 thus looks as follows.
|November 26, 2025
|Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025
|November 28, 2025
|Holding of the extraordinary general meeting
|March 23, 2026
|Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
|March 31, 2026
|Annual Report 2025
|March 31, 2026
|Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
|April 30, 2026
|Holding of the annual general meeting.
|May 29, 2026
|Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2026.
|August 31, 2026
|Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.
|November 30, 2026
|Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2026.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board