Charlottenlund, November 17, 2025

Announcement no. 282

Financial calendar 2025 and 2026

The financial calendar for the remaining of 2025 and 2026 thus looks as follows.

November 26, 2025 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2025 November 28, 2025 Holding of the extraordinary general meeting March 23, 2026 Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting March 31, 2026 Annual Report 2025 March 31, 2026 Expected date for convening the annual general meeting. April 30, 2026 Holding of the annual general meeting. May 29, 2026 Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2026. August 31, 2026 Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026. November 30, 2026 Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2026.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board