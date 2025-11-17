New York, USA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Contraceptive Devices Market is Set to Accelerate at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032, as Demand for Advanced Birth Control Solutions Rises | DelveInsight

The global contraceptive devices market is expanding, driven by multiple influencing factors. Rising awareness and improved education around family planning are increasing adoption. Shifts in demographics and lifestyle, such as women’s empowerment and the trend toward postponing parenthood, are also strengthening demand for reliable contraceptive options. Additionally, innovations like long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) and improved products with reduced side effects are appealing to a broader user base. Government-backed programs that enhance the accessibility and affordability of contraception are further accelerating market growth.

DelveInsight’s Contraceptive Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading contraceptive devices companies’ market shares, challenges, contraceptive devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key contraceptive devices companies in the market.

Contraceptive Devices Market Summary

The global contraceptive devices market size is expected to increase from ~ USD 20 billion in 2024 to ~ USD 33 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. The leading companies working in the contraceptive devices market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Organon & Co., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, Karex Berhad, Okamoto Industries Inc., Veru Inc., Pregna International Limited, Kessel medintim GmbH, and others.

and others. Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the contraceptive devices market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the contraceptive devices market, the condom category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Contraceptive Devices Market

Increasing Awareness of Reproductive Health

There is a growing global emphasis on awareness about reproductive health, family planning, and the prevention of unintended pregnancies. Governments, NGOs, and healthcare providers actively promote access to contraceptive solutions as fundamental for women’s empowerment and improved maternal and child health outcomes.​

Rising Demand for Family Planning Solutions

The demand for effective family planning methods is increasing globally, driven by the desire to prevent unintended pregnancies and provide women with control over their reproductive choices. This demand fuels growth in contraceptive devices like IUDs, implants, condoms, and hormonal contraceptives.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

Continuous innovation in contraceptive devices, such as the development of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), user-friendly designs, improved safety, and enhanced comfort, is attracting more users. Advances in material science and delivery mechanisms make these devices more effective, convenient, and acceptable.​

Government Initiatives and Supportive Policies

Robust government promotions, public health campaigns, and favorable reimbursement policies in many regions support the adoption of contraceptive devices. These initiatives aim to reduce unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections, promoting the use of reliable contraceptive methods.​

Growing Female Workforce and Societal Changes

Demographic shifts such as delayed childbirth, increasing female workforce participation, and changing societal attitudes toward family planning contribute to higher demand for convenient, long-term contraceptive options.

Increasing Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

The rising incidence of STIs worldwide underscores the need for protective contraceptive devices, fueling demand for condoms and other barrier methods alongside hormonal and long-acting contraceptives.​

Cost-Effectiveness and Convenience

Contraceptive devices are preferred for their long-term effectiveness, low maintenance, and convenience compared to other contraceptive methods. This helps boost sustained user adherence and market growth.





Regional Contraceptive Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to retain its position as the leading regional market for contraceptive devices, accounting for a 41% share in 2024, equivalent to USD 9.11 billion. Growth is fueled by rising adoption of Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs), such as IUDs and implants, which are preferred for their high effectiveness and ease of use. Continuous technological advancements, focused on improving comfort, reducing hormone dosage, and integrating devices with digital health tools, are further supporting this shift. Demand for non-hormonal products is also increasing as consumers become more cautious about the side effects associated with hormonal methods. While the range of female contraceptive devices continues to broaden, the male segment remains heavily led by condoms due to their dual protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Favorable healthcare policies and early-stage, yet expanding, investment in next-generation male contraceptive research and development are further shaping the regional outlook.

Europe's contraceptive devices market is growing steadily, generating around USD 5 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of approximately 5.3–5.4%. The region is seeing a strong move toward LARCs, including IUDs and implants, as users seek reliable and convenient options. Interest in non-hormonal products is also rising, driven by individuals wishing to avoid hormone-related side effects. A supportive policy environment, including subsidies and reimbursement programs in many countries, particularly for younger populations, plays a major role in market expansion. However, adoption patterns differ across the region, with Western and Northern Europe showing higher usage of advanced contraceptive methods compared to parts of Eastern and Southern Europe. Additionally, growing reliance on digital and telehealth platforms is improving access to information, prescriptions, and consultations, further driving demand.

The Asia–Pacific contraceptive devices market is expanding rapidly, with revenues projected to reach approximately USD 4.45 billion by 2024. As one of the fastest-growing regions globally, Asia–Pacific’s momentum is driven by its vast population base, accelerating urbanization, and shifting socioeconomic factors. Market trends reflect both efforts to address substantial unmet contraceptive needs and a gradual transition toward more modern and effective methods.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Contraceptive Devices Market

In May 2025, Femasys received CE Mark approval for its in-office, non-surgical permanent contraception device and delivery system, FemBloc® Permanent Birth Control System.

received CE Mark approval for its in-office, non-surgical permanent contraception device and delivery system, FemBloc® Permanent Birth Control System. In March 2025, NEXT Life Sciences announced the launch of clinical trials for Plan A, a long-lasting, reversible, and hormone-free male contraceptive. The product, which is classified as a medical device, uses an injectable hydrogel to filter out sperm for up to 10 years.

announced the launch of clinical trials for Plan A, a long-lasting, reversible, and hormone-free male contraceptive. The product, which is classified as a medical device, uses an injectable hydrogel to filter out sperm for up to 10 years. In February 2025, FDA 510(k) clearance for Church & Dwight’s ribbed Ecstasy variant.

FDA 510(k) clearance for Church & Dwight’s ribbed Ecstasy variant. In February 2025, Sebela Women's Health Inc. received FDA approval for MIUDELLA, a next-generation, hormone-free copper intrauterine system (IUS). It is the first new hormone-free IUD to be approved in the U.S. in over 40 years. It uses a flexible nitinol frame and less than half the copper of the currently available copper IUD.

received FDA approval for MIUDELLA, a next-generation, hormone-free copper intrauterine system (IUS). It is the first new hormone-free IUD to be approved in the U.S. in over 40 years. It uses a flexible nitinol frame and less than half the copper of the currently available copper IUD. In January 2025, at Arab Health 2025, SMB Corporation unveiled the Silvee, a new silver IUD. The device features a silver core to enhance durability and effectiveness, providing up to five years of reliable contraception.

What are Contraceptive Devices?

Contraceptive devices are medical tools designed to prevent pregnancy by creating a physical or hormonal barrier that stops sperm from fertilizing an egg. They include a wide range of options such as intrauterine devices (IUDs), condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, implants, and vaginal rings. These devices work through different mechanisms—some release hormones to inhibit ovulation or thicken cervical mucus, while others physically block sperm from reaching the uterus. Contraceptive devices offer individuals and couples safe, effective, and often reversible methods of family planning, empowering them to make informed choices about reproductive health based on their lifestyle, preferences, and long-term goals.

Contraceptive Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Contraceptive Devices Market CAGR ~6% Contraceptive Devices Market Size by 2032 ~USD 33 Billion Key Contraceptive Devices Companies Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Organon & Co., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, Karex Berhad, Okamoto Industries Inc., Veru Inc., Pregna International Limited, Kessel medintim GmbH, and others

Contraceptive Devices Market Assessment

Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Condom, Diaphragms, Cervical Cap, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Device (IUD), and Sub Dermal Contraceptive Implants Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation By Gender: Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacies and D2C Platforms, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, and Others Contraceptive Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Contraceptive Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Contraceptive Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Contraceptive Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Contraceptive Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Contraceptive Devices Market Layout 8 Contraceptive Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

