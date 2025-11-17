Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Paris – 17 November 2025

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 10 November to 14 November 2025 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2025-11-10BUY869.365116805.40XAMS
2025-11-10SELL5259.4109524 940.75XAMS
2025-11-11BUY959.268421880.50XAMS
2025-11-11SELL2749.3784672 569.70XAMS
2025-11-12BUY579.400000535.80XAMS
2025-11-12SELL1609.4687501 515.00XAMS
2025-11-13BUY249.366667224.80XAMS
2025-11-13SELL329.400000300.80XAMS
2025-11-14BUY1619.2490681 489.10XAMS
2025-11-14SELL2609.4088462 446.30XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

