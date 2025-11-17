Technical Textiles Market Size to Reach USD 481.15 Bn by 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global technical textiles market size is calculated at USD 255.12 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 271.83 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach around USD 481.15 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.55% between 2025 and 2035. The growth of the technical textiles market is driven by rising demand across multiple high-performance and industrial sectors. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What are Technical Textiles?

The technical textiles market refers to textile materials and products manufactured primarily for their functional properties rather than aesthetic purposes. This market encompasses a wide range of applications, including automotive, medical, construction, agriculture, protective clothing, and industrial uses. Growth is driven by increasing demand for high-performance fabrics that offer durability, resistance to heat, chemicals, and moisture, and enhanced mechanical strength.

Technological advancements, such as smart textiles and sustainable fiber innovations, are further expanding market potential. Rising infrastructure development, healthcare needs, and industrialization in emerging economies are fueling global consumption.

Technical Textiles Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific dominated the technical textiles market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.20% in 2025.

By product type, the nonwoven technical textiles segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.60% in 2025.

By material, the synthetic fibers segment held the largest revenue share of 54.30% in 2025.

By technology, the nonwoven segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 42.50% in 2025.

By application/end-use industry, the mobiltech (automotive & transport) segment dominated the market with a share of 20.60% in 2025.

By end-use sector, the industrial manufacturing segment held the largest market share of 26.80% in 2025.

By distribution channel, the direct institutional supply segment dominated the market with a share of 64.50% in 2025.



AI-Powered Threads: Weaving the Future of High-Tech Textiles

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the technical textiles industry by enhancing production efficiency, product quality, and innovation. AI-driven automation and predictive analytics optimize manufacturing processes, reducing waste and improving resource utilization. Machine learning algorithms help in real-time quality control by detecting defects in fibers, yarns, and fabrics with higher accuracy than manual inspection. In product development, AI facilitates the creation of smart textiles with embedded sensors for monitoring temperature, pressure, and performance in sectors like healthcare, defense, and sportswear. AI also supports supply chain management through demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and predictive maintenance of machinery.

What are Key Applications of Technical Textiles?

Mobiltech: These textiles are used in transport for applications such as airbags, seat belts, and car interior linings, contributing to safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Medtech: Used in medical and hygiene applications, these textiles range from wound dressings and surgical gowns to artificial ligaments and advanced health-monitoring fabrics, improving patient care and infection control. Geotech: Employed in civil engineering and construction, geotextiles are permeable fabrics used for soil stabilization, erosion control, and drainage in road building, dam engineering, and landfill lining projects. Protech: This category includes protective clothing and gear designed to shield people and property from hazards like fire, ballistic impact, chemicals, and extreme weather conditions. Indutech: Serving a wide array of industrial uses, these textiles are used in filtration systems, conveyor belts, insulation materials, and ropes and cordages, enhancing productivity and safety in manufacturing environments.



Technical Textiles Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 271.83 Billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 481.15 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.55% from 2025 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2025 Forecast period 2025 - 2035 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2035 Report coverage Volume & Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Greece; China; India; Brazil Segments covered By Product Type , By Material , By Technology , By Application / End-Use Industry , By End-User Sector , By Distribution Channel , By Region Key companies profiled Low & Bonar PLC; Freudenberg Group; Berry Global Group, Inc.; Ahlstrom-Munksjo; Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc; Huntsman International LLC

Key Technical Textiles Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Low & Bonar PLC, Berry Global Group, Inc., Others

Low & Bonar PLC is a global manufacturer of technical textiles, specializing in the design, production, and innovation of advanced materials for a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, agriculture, and infrastructure. The company offers a broad range of high-performance products, such as geosynthetics, filtration media, coated fabrics, and nonwoven textiles. These products are designed to enhance durability, efficiency, and sustainability in various applications.

Berry Global Group, Inc. is a global manufacturer of engineered materials and consumer packaging solutions. The company specializes in providing a wide range of products, including sustainable packaging, nonwoven fabrics, and specialty films, primarily serving markets such as healthcare, personal care, agriculture, and industrial sectors. In the technical textile space, Berry Global offers products such as protective fabrics, filtration media, geotextiles, and automotive textiles.

Major Trends of the Technical Textiles Market

Sustainability and the Circular Economy



Consumers and governments are increasingly demanding eco-friendly products, driving a major shift towards sustainability in the technical textiles market. This trend has led to the development of bio-based, recycled, and biodegradable materials, along with innovations in waterless dyeing and zero-liquid discharge production methods.

Smart Textiles and Wearable Technology



There is a significant rise in the development of smart textiles that integrate sensors and conductive fibers into fabrics to monitor health metrics, regulate temperature, and provide interactive capabilities. These innovations create opportunities in health monitoring, high-performance sportswear, and military applications, moving beyond traditional static textile functions.

Advanced Manufacturing Technologies



The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing, 3D weaving/knitting, and advanced robotics is a key trend in the industry. These methods allow for mass customization, faster turnaround times, reduced material waste, and the creation of complex, high-strength structures previously impossible with traditional manufacturing.

Market Opportunity

A significant market opportunity exists in the growing demand for smart textiles integrated with wearable technology, specifically for healthcare and patient monitoring applications. This niche, known as "medical smart textiles," is experiencing substantial growth driven by the need for continuous, real-time patient monitoring for chronic diseases and an aging global population. These innovative fabrics incorporate embedded sensors and conductive fibers that non-invasively track vital signs such as heart rate, temperature, and blood pressure.

Technical Textiles Market Segmentation Insights

Product Type Insights

In 2024, the nonwoven technical textiles segment led the market 2024, due to its wide-ranging applications, cost-efficiency, and ease of production. Nonwoven materials are extensively used in healthcare, hygiene, automotive, and construction sectors because of their lightweight structure, high absorbency, and excellent filtration properties. The surge in demand for disposable medical products, such as masks, gowns, and wipes, particularly after the pandemic, significantly boosted the segment's growth.

The composites & laminates segment is growing fastest over the forecast period, due to their exceptional strength, lightweight nature, and superior resistance to environmental factors. These materials combine multiple layers of fibers and resins, providing enhanced mechanical properties ideal for aerospace, automotive, and construction applications.

Material Insights

The synthetic fibers segment dominated the market in 2024, due to their superior durability, versatility, and cost-effectiveness compared to natural fibers. These fibers, such as polyester, nylon, and polypropylene, offer high strength-to-weight ratios, resistance to moisture and chemicals, and excellent dimensional stability, making them ideal for industrial, automotive, and medical applications. Their ability to be engineered for specific performance properties, such as flame retardancy or UV resistance, further boosted their demand across diverse sectors.

The specialty fibres segment is growing fastest over the forecast period, driven by their exceptional performance characteristics and suitability for advanced, high-end applications. These fibers, including aramid, carbon, and glass fibers, offer superior heat resistance, high tensile strength, and excellent chemical stability, making them essential in aerospace, defense, and protective clothing industries.

Technology Insights

In 2024, the nonwoven segment led the market with 2024 its versatile applications, cost-effective manufacturing, and superior performance characteristics. Nonwoven fabrics are widely used in medical, hygiene, automotive, and filtration industries because of their lightweight nature, high absorbency, and excellent barrier properties. The increasing demand for disposable healthcare products, such as surgical masks, gowns, and wipes, significantly drove the segment's growth.

The coating & lamination segment is expected to grow fastest over the forecast period, due to its ability to enhance fabric performance, durability, and functionality across various applications. Coated and laminated textiles provide superior resistance to water, chemicals, UV rays, and abrasion, making them ideal for use in protective clothing, automotive interiors, and construction materials.

Application/end-use Industry

In 2024, the mobiltech (automotive & transport) segment led the market 2024, due to the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and high-performance materials in vehicle manufacturing. Technical textiles are widely used in automotive interiors, seat covers, airbags, tire cords, and insulation materials to enhance safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency.

The meditech (medical & hygiene) segment is growing fastest over the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for high-quality, safe, and hygienic materials in healthcare applications. Technical textiles in this segment are extensively used for surgical gowns, face masks, wound dressings, and hygiene products, driven by growing health awareness and infection control needs.

End-use Sector Insights

The industrial manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2024, due to the growing demand for high-strength, durable, and heat-resistant materials across various industrial applications. Technical textiles are widely used in filtration systems, conveyor belts, insulation materials, and protective gear, offering superior performance and reliability in harsh operating conditions. The rapid industrialization and automation trends across emerging economies further boosted the need for advanced textile solutions that enhance efficiency and safety.

The healthcare segment is the second-largest segment, leading the market, due to the increasing demand for advanced medical fabrics that ensure hygiene, safety, and patient comfort. Technical textiles are extensively used in products such as surgical gowns, drapes, masks, implants, and wound dressings, driven by the growing emphasis on infection control and healthcare quality.

Distribution Channel Insights

The direct institutional supply segment led the market in 2024, due to the increasing bulk procurement of high-performance textiles by hospitals, defense organizations, and industrial facilities. Institutions preferred direct purchasing to ensure consistent quality, cost efficiency, and timely supply of specialized materials such as protective clothing, medical fabrics, and filtration textiles. The growing demand from healthcare, military, and industrial sectors for customized and certified technical textiles further strengthened this segment's dominance.

The online/e-commerce segment is growing fastest over the forecast period, due to the rapid digitalization of supply chains and the increasing preference for convenient, transparent purchasing platforms. E-commerce channels enabled buyers to access a wide range of technical textile products, compare prices, and source directly from manufacturers without geographical limitations.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: Mastering the Fabric of Future Industry

The Asia Pacific technical textiles market size is accounted for USD 115.31 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 217.72 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure, and strong growth in the automotive and healthcare sectors. Countries like China, India, and Japan led the way with significant investments in textile manufacturing and technological advancements. The region's large consumer base and government initiatives promoting domestic textile production further accelerated market expansion. Additionally, the availability of low-cost labor and raw materials enhanced the region's global competitiveness in production and exports.

China Technical Textiles Market Trends

China's market in 2024 experienced strong growth driven by rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and advancements in textile manufacturing technologies. The country's large-scale production capacity and government support for innovation strengthened its position as a global leader in high-performance textiles. Rising demand from the automotive, construction, and medical sectors fueled the adoption of durable and specialized textile solutions.

North America Technical Textiles Market Trends

North America technical textiles market is driven by the automotive and aerospace industries. Technical textiles are widely used in these industries for components like airbags, seatbelts, insulation, and reinforcement materials. As both sectors continue to evolve with advanced technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs) and next-generation aircraft, there is a rising need for lightweight, durable, and high-performance textile materials to meet the stringent requirements of safety, comfort, and efficiency.

The U.S. technical textile market is driven by several key factors contributing to its rapid growth. One significant driver is the increasing demand across various industries for high-performance materials. As sectors such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and healthcare continue to innovate, the need for textiles with specialized properties like durability, strength, and resistance to extreme conditions has surged. For instance, in the automotive industry, lightweight and high-strength textiles are required to improve fuel efficiency, which boosts the demand for advanced materials such as nonwoven fabrics and composites.

Europe Accelerates as the Fastest-Growing Hub in the Technical Textiles Industry

Europe emerged as the fastest-growing region in the market in 2024, fueled by rising demand for sustainable, high-performance materials across automotive, medical, and construction industries. The region's strong emphasis on innovation, eco-friendly production, and circular economy practices significantly boosted its market expansion. Leading countries such as Germany, France, and Italy invested heavily in advanced textile technologies and research to enhance product efficiency and sustainability.

Germany Technical Textiles Market Trends

Germany's market in 2024 showed significant growth driven by strong demand from the automotive, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The country's advanced manufacturing infrastructure and focus on high-quality engineering supported the development of innovative and durable textile solutions. German companies are increasingly investing in smart textiles, sustainable fibers, and energy-efficient production technologies to meet evolving industry standards.

Central & South America (CSA) Technical Textiles Market Trends

Government initiatives and investments aimed at developing the textile sector are providing a strong push for the market. Various governments in CSA are increasingly focused on the development of the industrial and manufacturing sectors, with initiatives that promote the use of innovative materials, including technical textiles. These investments are boosting research and development efforts and fostering collaborations between industry players, driving the regional adoption of technical textiles across different applications.

Top Companies in the Technical Textiles Market & Their Offerings:

Low & Bonar , now part of Freudenberg, offers high-performance nonwovens and coated technical textiles for diverse markets including civil engineering and automotive.

, now part of Freudenberg, offers high-performance nonwovens and coated technical textiles for diverse markets including civil engineering and automotive. The Freudenberg Group provides innovative technical textiles and performance materials for a wide array of sectors such as apparel, automotive, filtration, and healthcare.

provides innovative technical textiles and performance materials for a wide array of sectors such as apparel, automotive, filtration, and healthcare. Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures nonwoven fabrics using high-performance polymer-based solutions, primarily for hygiene, healthcare, and industrial applications.

manufactures nonwoven fabrics using high-performance polymer-based solutions, primarily for hygiene, healthcare, and industrial applications. Ahlstrom-Munksjö specializes in advanced fiber-based materials, supplying technical textiles mainly for filtration systems, medical applications, and building and construction uses.

specializes in advanced fiber-based materials, supplying technical textiles mainly for filtration systems, medical applications, and building and construction uses. Asahi Kasei Advance Corp. provides a variety of technical textiles, including specialized microfiber suede for automotive and furniture interiors, and various nonwovens for industrial uses.

provides a variety of technical textiles, including specialized microfiber suede for automotive and furniture interiors, and various nonwovens for industrial uses. Kimberly-Clark Corp. focuses its technical textile offerings on hygiene and industrial applications, producing materials for disposable personal care products, industrial wipes, and protective apparel.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

Technical Textiles Market Top Key Companies:

Low & Bonar PLC

Freudenberg Group

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Toray Industries, Inc.



Recent Developments

In October 2025, through the PIB. The Indian government extended the application deadline for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles to December 31, 2025. This extension also includes applies to all eligible sectors, like technical textiles, for strengthening the industry and accompanied by lower minimum investments.



Technical Textiles Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Technical Textiles Market

By Product Type

Woven Technical textiles Industrial Fabrics Filtration Meshes

Nonwoven Technical textiles Medical & Hygiene Fabrics Geotextiles

Knitted Technical textiles Protective Wear Automotive Seat & Airbag Fabric

Composites & Laminates Reinforced Fibre Materials Coated and Bonded Fabrics



By Material

Natural Fibres Cotton Wool Jute

Synthetic Fibres Polyester Nylon Polypropylene

Speciality Fibres Aramid Glass Fibre Carbon Fibre



By Technology

Woven Industrial Looms Multi-Axial Weaving

Knitted Warp Knitting Circular Knitting

Nonwoven Spunbond Meltblown Needle-Punched

Coating & Lamination Extrusion Coating Film Lamination





By Application / End-Use Industry

Agrotech (Agriculture) Crop Protection Nets Mulch Mats

Buildtech (Construction) Roofing Membranes Insulation Layers

Meditech (Medical & Hygiene) Surgical Gowns Wound Care Dressings

Mobiltech (Automotive & Transport) Seatbelts Airbags

Sportech (Sports & Leisure) Performance Apparel Equipment Reinforcements

Protech (Personal Protection) Flame-Resistant Clothing Ballistic Vests

Geotech (Geosynthetics) Soil Stabilisation Drainage & Filtration

Packtech (Packaging) Industrial Bags Wrapping Materials

Clothtech (Clothing Components) Interlinings Threads & Zippers

Hometech (Home Furnishing) Mattresses Upholstery



By End-User Sector

Industrial Manufacturing Conveyor Belts Machine Components

Healthcare Hospital Textiles PPE

Automotive Seat Covers Tire Cords

Construction Reinforcement Fabrics Roofing & Liners

Defense & Security Protective Clothing Armour Materials





By Distribution Channel

Direct Institutional Supply OEM Contracts Industrial Partnerships

Retail & Distributors Regional Textile Suppliers Authorised Agents

Online / E-Commerce B2B Platforms Digital Textile Marketplaces





By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



