Media Advisory: MADD Canada Teams Up with Provincial Sponsor Alcool NB Liquor to Bring Its School Program to New Brunswick Youth

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is inviting media to attend an event showcasing its 2025-2026 School Program in New Brunswick, in partnership with Provincial Sponsor Alcool NB Liquor (ANBL). The event at George Street Middle School in Fredericton will bring together students in Grades 7 and 8 for a special screening that highlights the tragic and preventable consequences of impaired driving, and empowers them to protect themselves, their families and their peers, by making sober choices.



Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of those crashes. To prevent these senseless tragedies, MADD Canada’s School Program, delivered in collaboration with ANBL, brings life-saving messages to youth in New Brunswick.

Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students, and staff.

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 9 A.M. Location: George Street Middle School, 575 George Street, Fredericton, NB E3B 1K2 Guests: Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Sharon Cattan, ANBL Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

Heidi Johnston, ANBL Safe Ride Specialist

This year’s 60-minute presentations include a choice of five English and four French dramatic short films that illustrate the risks and consequences of impaired driving, along with an interactive quiz and victim testimonials. Schools can select the presentation format that works best for them — traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual. Following the presentation, each school receives an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional content to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation with students throughout the school year.

For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca