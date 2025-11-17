Simple Modern Launches “Home for the Holidays” Giveaway to Send Someone Home This Holiday Season

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern, a leading producer of premium drinkware and lifestyle products, is pleased to announce today the launch of its Home for the Holidays campaign: A nationwide giveaway designed to help someone reunite with the people who feel like home to them this holiday season.



The giveaway begins today and anyone can apply at here . The winner, announced Dec. 2 on Giving Tuesday, will receive round trip airfare to visit a loved one this holiday season. The winner will also receive a Simple Modern travel bundle to keep the journey stylish, stress-free and hydrated.

“This year has been a tough one for many families, and we know that travel plans aren’t always within reach,” said Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so happy to encourage togetherness this holiday season, and we can’t wait to help someone reunite with the people that mean the most to them.”



Starting November 17, participants can enter here on Simple Modern’s website by sharing a favorite memory with someone they’d love to see again, or by telling Simple Modern why going home this year would mean so much. Entries will remain open through November 21, and the winner will be announced Dec. 2.



“Generosity has always been at the heart of who we are as a company,” Hoyle said. “We exist to give — and sometimes that means helping people reconnect, to experience those small but powerful moments of togetherness that make life so meaningful.”

For more information or to enter the giveaway, visit SimpleModern.com .



About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

