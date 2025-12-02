Simple Modern Announces Two Winners for Its 2025 “Home for the Holidays” Giveaway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simple Modern is pleased to announce the winners of its first-ever “Home for the Holidays” Campaign, a program created to bring families together during the holiday season by providing travel accommodations to loved ones who otherwise would not be able to travel.



And, due to an overwhelming number of heartfelt and deserving entries, Simple Modern selected two winners instead of one: Jamie Charter and Amanda Flannery.

“We were deeply moved by the stories people shared with us, and it quickly became clear how meaningful this giveaway could be,” Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer said. “We heard from families facing deployment, loss, distance and financial hardship. Narrowing the selection to just one winner felt impossible. Choosing two was the only thing that felt right, and we wish we could award them all. However, we are grateful for the chance to bring a bit of hope and connection to families who need it most.”

Meet the winners:

Home for the Holidays Winner: Jamie Charter

In Charter’s entry, she discussed the challenges of her husband’s third deployment in just 3.5 years, and the emotional toll it has taken on their 5-year-old daughter. Recently extended through February, her husband will be unable to return home for Christmas. When her daughter wished simply to see her Nana, Papa, and cousins — family they haven’t been able to visit for years — Charter submitted her story with the hopes of making that wish come true.

“We are currently stationed 3,000 miles away from any family,” Charter wrote in her entry. “My daughter has only been to Oregon twice because of how expensive it is to travel. We would use this trip to visit our family in Portland for the holidays. I miss my family dearly.”

Home for the Holidays Winner: Amanda Flannery

Flannery shared about recently losing her husband at 38, and the grief their three children continue to navigate. His family, she wrote, is their anchor as they offer stability, comfort and a way for her children to stay connected to their father’s memory.

“His family has been our steady place,” Flannery wrote. “My children see pieces of their dad in every hug, laugh and memory shared. This visit would mean the world to them and give us the closeness and healing we need.”

The ‘Why’ Behind “Home for the Holidays”

Simple Modern created “Home for the Holidays” as part of its commitment to generosity and desire to encourage togetherness. By providing travel support during the holiday season, the program aims to bring families together at a time when connection matters most.

“This initiative turned into one of the most meaningful things we’ve been able to do this year,” Hoyle said. “At Simple Modern, we exist to give generously. And we hope these trips create memories that last far beyond this holiday season.”

See the video of Jamie Carter learning she’ll be going home for Christmas on Simple Modern's social accounts. Follow Simple Modern’s Instagram and Facebook for more information on the winners and more.



Both winners will receive travel accommodations for their families to reunite with their loved ones during the 2025 holiday season. For more information about Simple Modern and its ongoing community initiatives, visit simplemodern.com.



About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.

