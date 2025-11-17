iBUYPOWER Warranty Policy Expanded to Include In-Store Repair and Diagnosis via an All-New Nationwide Micro Center Collaboration

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV. 17, 2025 – The leading system integrator iBUYPOWER , in collaboration with the leading national computer and consumer electronics retailer Micro Center , is thrilled to announce an expansion to its pre-existing warranty of three-years labor and two-years part for its line of PCs. Starting today, Micro Center will act as an Authorized Service Provider for iBUYPOWER, and will offer expert, in-store support for diagnostics, repairs, and warranty services at any of their stores in the United States. For more information, please visit: https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/asp-ibuypower.aspx

"We know that for gamers, downtime is the enemy. By becoming an Authorized Service Provider for iBUYPOWER, we’re eliminating the hassle and wait time of shipping a rig back for service," said Brad Kramer, Micro Center COO and CFO. "Now, iBUYPOWER customers can simply walk into any Micro Center, consult with our certified technicians, and get back in the game faster with trusted, local support."

As part of iBUYPOWER’s commitment to making PC gaming easy for its community, this new partnership expands on the company’s industry-leading warranty by offering its customers an accessible method to get their gaming computer diagnosed by Micro Center’s OEM and A+ Certified Technicians. If any iBUYPOWER customer’s PC is still under warranty, they can now schedule an appointment, or walk into any of Micro Center’s nationwide stores to get their system diagnosed, repaired, and/or upgraded without the need to package and ship the system to iBUYPOWER’s City of Industry headquarters.

If customers do not have access to a nearby Micro Center to drop off their PC, iBUYPOWER’s customer support team will continue being available to service and assist customers as usual.

“Getting our PCs into stores nationwide was a huge step for us, as it helped us reach more people curios about PC gaming, while letting us dramatically develop our online presence further,” said Kevin Hsiang, Director of Retail and Procurement at iBUYPOWER. “Our continued collaboration with Micro Center continues our mission of making PC gaming easier to get and enjoy, and we look forward to continue working together.”

WEBSITES:

To learn more about iBUYPOWER and Micro Center’s latest collaboration and how it works, please visit: https://www.microcenter.com/site/content/asp-ibuypower.aspx

To find the nearest Micro Center near you, please visit: https://www.microcenter.com/site/stores/

For more information on iBUYPOWER’s warranty policy, please visit: https://www.ibuypower.com/support/warranty?category=standarddesktopwarranty

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates thirty large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 20,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service, with a knowledgeable and tenured sales team. Customers can visit Micro Center's 30 stores (with more locations coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, Phoenix, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), Santa Clara, and coming soon, Austin.

About iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com/

