Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

TORRANCE, Calif. , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, an industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor event:

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

December 3, 2025, 1-on-1 meetings with Chris Allexandre, President and CEO, and Todd Glickman, CFO

Location: The Phoenician, Scottsdale, AZ

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure, and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC™ high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

