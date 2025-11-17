Tilray Brands Publishes New Investor Presentation Highlighting Leadership Across Beverage, Cannabis and Wellness Industries, Showcasing Its Global Growth Strategy and Transformation into a Diversified CPG Powerhouse Shaping the Future of Consumer Products







NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray Brands”, “Tilray” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced the release of its updated investor presentation, outlining the Company’s strategic growth roadmap, category diversification, and financial performance milestones across its global platform.

The presentation highlights Tilray’s evolution from a pioneering cannabis company to a diversified, global CPG leader with growing market share across beverages, cannabis and wellness, supported by a disciplined focus on operational excellence and commercial execution to drive long-term shareholder value creation.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Tilray Brands continues to redefine what a modern CPG company can be. As a global leader positioned at the intersection of beverages, cannabis and wellness, Tilray is shaping the future of these growing industries. Our latest investor presentation illustrates how we are driving innovation that not only meets the needs of today’s consumers, but also anticipates their evolving preferences. Through innovative new products, Tilray is revolutionizing the CPG industry and unlocking sustainable growth across all our business segments.”

Mr. Simon continued, “This investor presentation provides our shareholders with a detailed view of Tilray’s long-term strategy: scaling our global footprint, enhancing our financial performance, and building a global diversified platform engineered for long-term value creation. Our disciplined approach and visionary leadership ensure that Tilray is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver exceptional results for our shareholders.”

Highlights of the Investor Presentation Include:

Strategic Vision: A clear pathway to becoming one of the world’s most trusted lifestyle and CPG companies leading at the convergence of beverage, cannabis and wellness.

A clear pathway to becoming one of the world’s most trusted lifestyle and CPG companies leading at the convergence of beverage, cannabis and wellness. Brand Leadership & Portfolio Diversity: Momentum across beverage, cannabis and wellness categories, supported by iconic and high-growth brands.

Momentum across beverage, cannabis and wellness categories, supported by iconic and high-growth brands. Operational Excellence: Ongoing focus on margin enhancement and disciplined capital allocation.

Ongoing focus on margin enhancement and disciplined capital allocation. Global Expansion: Strengthening market positions across North America, Europe, and emerging international regions.

The updated investor presentation is available on Tilray Brands’ Investor Relations website under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “position,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become a leading lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; the Company’s ability to become a leading beverage alcohol Company; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, margin and profitability improvements, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company’s ability to achieve fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, including expected Adjusted EBITDA of $62 to $72 million and synergy optimizations; the Company’s expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities in the U.S., including upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization or rescheduling; the Company’s ability to successfully leverage artificial intelligence strategies; the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

