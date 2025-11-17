Novarra Fund I Announces Inaugural Investor Distribution; Pays 15% for Q3 2025

Lewisville, TX, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra Fund I, part of the Novarra BBX group of companies, today announced the completion of its first quarterly investor distribution. On November 1, 2025, the fund paid a 15% distribution to current investors, reflecting performance across its core activities: institutional block swaps, flexible settlement solutions, and selective activity in verified carbon markets.

“This inaugural distribution validates our investment thesis and operational discipline,” said Robert Di Marco, Chief Executive Officer of Novarra BBX. “By operating at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets—and by applying controls derived from legacy market making—we aim to pursue competitive outcomes while maintaining rigorous, institutional-grade risk management.”

Novarra’s dual-rail settlement infrastructure supporting transactions in both fiat and cryptocurrency provides liquidity access and execution optionality for institutional clients. The platform is supported by comprehensive KYC/AML protocols, independent oversight, and insurance arrangements where applicable, designed to protect counterparties and investors while enabling efficient cross-asset settlement. The company’s execution model centers on discreet, high-value transactions among institutional participants, including regulated financial counterparties, fund managers, and qualified corporate clients operating within verified asset and carbon markets.

About Novarra Fund I

Novarra Fund I is part of the Novarra BBX group of companies, an institutional digital-asset platform specializing in alternative-asset settlement, including digital assets and carbon credits. Founded by professionals from finance, cryptography, settlement, custody, and structured products, Novarra delivers secure and discreet execution supported by institutional risk controls and independent oversight.

Important Legal Notice: The information presented in the Press Release section is provided solely for informational and illustrative purposes. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security or investment interest in Novarra Fund I or any affiliated entity. References to past performance, including the November 1, 2025 dividend distribution, reflect historical results only and are not indicative of future performance. Future yields, distributions, or returns are not guaranteed and may differ materially due to market conditions, liquidity factors, operational results, or regulatory developments. All target yields and projected returns are management estimates based on current assumptions and may be revised or withdrawn without notice. Investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Prospective investors should carefully review the Fund’s governing documents—including the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum and Subscription Agreement—and consult with their independent legal, tax, and financial advisors before making any investment decision. Novarra Fund I and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or performance expectations contained herein.