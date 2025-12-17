Novarra BBX Launches Institutional Carbon Credit Trading Desk With Global Market Connectivity

LEWISVILLE, Texas , Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarra BBX, LLC, an institutional-grade financial technology and digital-asset infrastructure firm, today announced the launch of its Carbon Credit Trading Desk, a live platform providing institutional and corporate participants with compliant access to global voluntary carbon markets.

The Carbon Credit Trading Desk enables the sourcing, trading, and settlement of high-quality voluntary carbon credits across a range of project types, including nature-based solutions, industrial decarbonization, and verified emissions-reduction initiatives. The desk supports large-block transactions, spot and forward structures, and bespoke offtake arrangements designed to meet institutional scale and governance requirements.

Novarra has established direct integrations with Xpansive Connect and CBL Markets, providing access to global liquidity, standardized contract frameworks, and enhanced price discovery. In addition, the desk supports credits issued and tracked through the Verra Registry, aligning Novarra’s offering with one of the world’s most widely adopted voluntary carbon standards.

“Carbon markets are becoming increasingly important to institutional and corporate sustainability strategies, but execution risk, changes in verification methods, significant double-counting of credits, and market fragmentation remain significant challenges,” said Robert DiMarco, Co-Founder and CEO of Novarra. “Our Carbon Credit Trading Desk is built to deliver the transparency, scale, and risk discipline that professional market participants require.”

The Carbon Credit Trading Desk operates within Novarra’s broader compliance and risk framework, incorporating enhanced KYB, KYC, transaction monitoring, registry verification, counterparty due diligence, and post-trade reporting. This approach is designed to support auditability, operational resilience, and regulatory alignment for institutional buyers and project sponsors.

Looking ahead, Novarra plans to develop tokenization and digital lifecycle management capabilities for carbon credits in 2026, focused on compliant digital representations intended to enhance transparency, traceability, and liquidity while remaining aligned with registry and regulatory requirements.

“Our roadmap reflects a measured, institutionally governed approach to innovation,” said Tracy Strassner, Chief Financial Officer of Novarra BBX. “The trading desk is operational today, and future tokenization initiatives will be built on a foundation of strong controls, accounting integrity, and market governance.”

Institutional and corporate counterparties interested in accessing the Novarra Carbon Credit Trading Desk may request onboarding information or introductory discussions by contacting Novarra directly or visiting www.novarrabbx.com.

About Novarra BBX, LLC

Novarra BBX, LLC is an institutional-grade financial technology and digital-asset infrastructure firm delivering advanced settlement, liquidity, and real-world-asset exchange solutions across digital assets and alternative commodities.



