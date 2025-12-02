Novarra Strengthens U.S. Institutional Position as DOJ Expands Crypto Fraud Enforcement

Dallas, TX, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Department of Justice intensifies enforcement actions against digital-asset fraud and misconduct, Novarra BBX today issued a formal compliance and safety update reaffirming its position as one of the most secure institutional digital-asset settlement platforms in the U.S. market.

Recent DOJ announcements — combined with new Chainalysis findings showing a 37% year-over-year increase in crypto-related fraud — highlight the growing urgency for institutional-grade infrastructure built on transparency, segregation, and responsible execution. Novarra’s Non-VASP, non-pooled, non-custodial architecture positions the firm as a uniquely low-risk alternative to exchanges and high-volatility platforms now under heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Novarra’s Institutional Safety Model

No pooled investor funds

No lending, arbitrage, or algorithmic strategies

Fully segregated MPC vault architecture

Copper institutional custody integration

AI-driven KYT and multi-layer AML/CTF stack

Insurance-supported settlement protocols

“Regulators are sending a clear message: institutional markets must operate with uncompromising integrity,” said Robert Di Marco, Co-Founder & CEO of Novarra. “Novarra was built specifically for this moment. We eliminate pooled capital, speculative trading structures, and opaque flows — giving institutions a safe execution pathway that exceeds emerging expectations.”



Terry Harvey, Chief Compliance Officer, added:

“Our Travel Rule systems, AML stack, and monitoring protocols reflect a zero-tolerance approach to risk. As enforcement actions increase, our institutional partners are demanding a platform where compliance is not a feature — it is the foundation.”



With an expanding roster of institutional counterparties — including corporate ESG desks, carbon-credit buyers, family offices, and financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions — Novarra continues to scale its regulatory-ready settlement framework and Reserve Pool funding architecture.

About Novarra

Novarra BBX, LLC is a Non-VASP, institutional-grade digital-asset settlement platform providing secure, compliant, high-integrity execution for global institutions. Novarra integrates Copper custody, advanced AML/CTF surveillance, and a fully segregated MPC vault framework across its U.S., EU, and offshore operations.