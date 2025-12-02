Novarra Strengthens U.S. Institutional Position as DOJ Expands Crypto Fraud Enforcement

Dallas, TX, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Department of Justice intensifies enforcement actions against digital-asset fraud and misconduct, Novarra BBX today issued a formal compliance and safety update reaffirming its position as one of the most secure institutional digital-asset settlement platforms in the U.S. market.
Recent DOJ announcements — combined with new Chainalysis findings showing a 37% year-over-year increase in crypto-related fraud — highlight the growing urgency for institutional-grade infrastructure built on transparency, segregation, and responsible execution. Novarra’s Non-VASP, non-pooled, non-custodial architecture positions the firm as a uniquely low-risk alternative to exchanges and high-volatility platforms now under heightened regulatory scrutiny.
Novarra’s Institutional Safety Model
- No pooled investor funds
- No lending, arbitrage, or algorithmic strategies
- Fully segregated MPC vault architecture
- Copper institutional custody integration
- AI-driven KYT and multi-layer AML/CTF stack
- Insurance-supported settlement protocols
“Regulators are sending a clear message: institutional markets must operate with uncompromising integrity,” said Robert Di Marco, Co-Founder & CEO of Novarra. “Novarra was built specifically for this moment. We eliminate pooled capital, speculative trading structures, and opaque flows — giving institutions a safe execution pathway that exceeds emerging expectations.”
Terry Harvey, Chief Compliance Officer, added:
“Our Travel Rule systems, AML stack, and monitoring protocols reflect a zero-tolerance approach to risk. As enforcement actions increase, our institutional partners are demanding a platform where compliance is not a feature — it is the foundation.”
With an expanding roster of institutional counterparties — including corporate ESG desks, carbon-credit buyers, family offices, and financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions — Novarra continues to scale its regulatory-ready settlement framework and Reserve Pool funding architecture.
Call to Action
Institutional onboarding / compliance consultations:
compliance@novarra.vc
Media inquiries:
media@novarra.vc
About Novarra
Novarra BBX, LLC is a Non-VASP, institutional-grade digital-asset settlement platform providing secure, compliant, high-integrity execution for global institutions. Novarra integrates Copper custody, advanced AML/CTF surveillance, and a fully segregated MPC vault framework across its U.S., EU, and offshore operations.