GigaCloud Technology Inc Again Recognized in the Top 20 on Forbes’ List of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that it has been recognized on Forbes’ prestigious list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2026. This marks the second consecutive year that GigaCloud has been included in the annual ranking, following its No. 1 placement in 2025.

“Being named to Forbes’ list for the second consecutive year signifies broad recognition of the strength and durability of the GigaCloud Marketplace ecosystem,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “In an era of rapid technological advancement across sectors, we are leveraging innovation to enhance the efficiency of how big and bulky goods trade and move. This recognition underscores our continued focus on creating long-term value for our shareholders and marketplace participants, supported by a business model built to scale with resilience and discipline across diverse markets.”

Forbes evaluated approximately 1,400 U.S. small-cap companies with market capitalizations between $300 million and $5 billion. Companies with a share price below $5 or declining revenue over the past year were excluded. The final list was determined using a weighted analysis of stock return, sales growth, return on equity and earnings growth over the past five years, with greater emphasis on the most recent 12 months.

Click here to view the complete list of Forbes' "America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies."

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

