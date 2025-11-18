BTDUex Exchange Officially Enters the Mexican Market

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 15, BTDUex, a leading global digital asset trading platform, announced its official entry into the Latin American market. BTDUex will focus on Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil as its core strategic markets in Latin America, expanding outwards to surrounding countries to create a regional synergy. This marks a key step in its globalization strategy. With its self-developed BTDUex-AI system, BTDUex's entry into this important Latin American financial market will bring institutional-grade digital asset management services to Mexican investors, helping them achieve broader wealth growth opportunities.

Technological Innovation Drives Industry Transformation

BTDUex’s core competitiveness stems from its independently developed BTDUex-AI system. By tracking major capital flows in the market and capturing deterministic market trends, the system significantly enhances investors’ winning rates. Additionally, BTDUex has launched its flagship product—AI Copy—enabling investors lacking trading expertise to participate in the market.

"The traditional digital asset trading field suffers from significant information asymmetry and technical barriers," stated the CEO of BTDUex. "We are committed to breaking down these barriers through technological innovation, bringing advanced trading strategies once exclusive to institutional investors and delivering them in a more accessible and secure manner to retail investors in Mexico."

Looking to the future

BTDUex's entry will bring about a new transformation to the Mexican digital asset market. By lowering the technical barriers to professional trading and improving investment efficiency, the platform is expected to further increase the adoption rate of digital assets in Mexico, helping more investors share the development dividends of the digital economy era.

With the expansion into the Mexican market, BTDUex will continue to advance its globalization strategy. It plans to become one of the Top 10 international cryptocurrency exchanges in the world within two years, and will continue to practice the development concept of "Algorithmic Trading and mutualistic symbiosis".

About BTDUex

BTDUex is a leading global digital asset trading platform, committed to providing safe and efficient digital asset trading services to global investors through technological innovation. The platform has its own self-developed AI Copy system, which has obtained licenses in multiple countries and approval from the US SEC. Currently, its services cover multiple countries and regions in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

