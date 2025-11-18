Astute Analytica Highlights Japan’s Food Export Fair Winter 2025 Hosted by RX Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica, a leading global market research and intelligence provider, through its Japan-based subsidiary Report Ocean K.K., is proud to support RX Japan in promoting the “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025, to be held from December 3–5, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo.

Now in its 11th edition, this international event serves as a vital platform connecting industry decision-makers with export-ready Japanese food suppliers, enabling access to Japan’s premium and rare food and beverage (F&B) products—all under one roof. The fair continues to strengthen Japan’s role as a global food export hub, offering businesses unparalleled networking and sourcing opportunities.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration with RX Japan, we’re delighted to highlight this dynamic event through our media platforms,” said Mirza Aamir Beg, Director of Report Ocean K.K. “Through Astute Analytica’s international audience and Report Ocean’s Japan-based reach, we aim to amplify RX Japan’s visibility across the global F&B ecosystem.”

A Hub for Global Food and Beverage Trade

With over 500 exhibitors and approximately 15,000 visitors from more than 20 countries and regions, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 will welcome importers, wholesalers, retailers, food service operators, and trading companies eager to expand their Japanese product portfolios.

The event, co-located with JFEX WINTER 2025 and Food LogiX, also features export seminars and a Hosted Buyers Program—offering international buyers premium benefits such as visa support, hotel accommodations, and pre-arranged meetings with top-tier Japanese suppliers.

To read the full article published on Astute Analytica: Japan’s Food Export Industry Spotlighted at JAPAN’S FOOD EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025

Final Call for Exhibitors – Reserve Your Booth Now

RX Japan has issued a final call for exhibitors to participate in JFEX WINTER 2025 and “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR. Companies can connect directly with high-value buyers seeking Japanese and global food products.

➡ Reserve Your Booth:

https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean

Join Hundreds of Food and Beverage Professionals – Admission is Free

Visitors can attend free of charge and explore hundreds of exhibitors offering authentic Japanese and global F&B products.

➡ Free Visitor Registration:

https://www.jfex.jp/hub/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=jfexpressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=reportocean

