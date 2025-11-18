Eviden-built JUPITER Supercomputer Hits Exascale Milestone According to the TOP500, a First in Europe

Paris, France – November 18, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, announces today the rankings of its 58 Eviden-built systems1 in the TOP500 and Green500, official listings of the world’s most powerful and most energy-efficient supercomputers.

Amongst the 58 Eviden-built systems listed in the TOP500, JUPITER, through its Booster partition, remains the 4th most powerful supercomputer in the world and Europe’s 1st, marking a historic milestone as Europe’s first system to officially break the symbolic ExaFlop barrier – one billion billion calculations per second.

Eviden also leads the Green500 for the fourth edition in a row, claiming the top three spots with its Eviden-built systems KAIROS (CALMIP), ROMEO (URCA), and the Levante GPU extension (DKRZ) – and with JUPITER being recognized as the most energy-efficient of all existing exascale-class supercomputers.

These achievements underscore Eviden’s unwavering commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability—accelerating the adoption of AI and large-scale simulation for science, research, and technological progress.

JUPITER breaks the Exascale barrier, a historic milestone

Developed by the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC) in collaboration with the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and procured by EuroHPC, JUPITER is Europe’s first exascale computer to reach that gigantic level of performance, enabling groundbreaking AI training and scientific simulations in fields like climate, energy, medicine, and materials research. It has already powered over 100 projects, achieving milestones such as simulating a universal quantum computer with 50 qubits and modeling the entire Earth system at one-kilometer resolution.

Ranked 4th worldwide in the TOP500 and 1st in Europe, JUPITER Booster partition is also recognized by the Green500 as the most energy-efficient supercomputer amongst all exascale-class systems. With 63 GigaFlops per watt, JUPITER Booster partition demonstrates the best performance-per-watt ratio, ensuring lower energy consumption, compared to its exascale competitors, assuming all systems are scaled to the same 1 ExaFlop performance.

Built in record time with sustainable design, JUPITER sets global efficiency standards and forms the core of the JUPITER AI Factory, soon offering secure access to AI models for research, start-ups, and industry.

Eviden leads the Green500 for the fourth edition in a row

Eviden has taken the lead in sustainable high-performance computing, claiming the top three positions in the Green500 ranking with KAIROS (#1 at 73 GFlops/Watt), ROMEO (#2 at 70 GFlops/Watt), and Levante GPU extension (#3 at 69 GFlops/Watt). This ranking matters as GFlops per Watt measures how many calculations a system performs for every unit of energy consumed, with a higher GFlop/Watt indicating lower energy consumption and costs. This success is the result of years of innovation, especially with Eviden’s patented fifth-generation Direct Liquid Cooling, expertise in HPC applications, and smart software like Argos for real-time energy optimization. As AI and HPC demands soar, Eviden sets the benchmark for sustainable growth.

Bruno Lecointe, VP, global head of HPC, HPC-AI and Quantum Computing at Eviden, Atos Group said “Breaking the symbolic 1 ExaFlop ceiling, building the most energy-efficient Exascale supercomputer and leading the Green500 with the top three positions is a defining and proud moment for the Eviden teams. These results demonstrate that the future of computing is not only about scale and speed, but also about responsibility, delivering unprecedented power while minimizing environmental impact. As demand for AI and HPC accelerates globally, we remain committed to driving innovation that combines performance and efficiency, shaping a more sustainable digital future for science, industry, and society.”

1 This figure includes all 57 systems listed in the TOP500 under the “Eviden” brand, as well as the Gefion system of the Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI), built by Eviden powered by NVIDIA

