Trifork partners with Loft Dynamics to scale qualified pilot training on Apple Vision Pro

San Francisco and Dübendorf, Switzerland — November 18, 2025 — Loft Dynamics, the pioneer behind the world’s first EASA- and FAA-qualified virtual reality flight simulators, announced a strategic partnership with Trifork, a global technology company and leader in spatial computing. Together, the companies are developing an industry-defining solution called LoftHOME, an at-home pilot training kit that extends Loft Dynamics’ qualified training ecosystem to Apple Vision Pro. This will allow Loft Dynamics to bring its high-fidelity, regulator-approved flight instruction to pilots anywhere, anytime and at scale.

For decades, pilot training has relied on full-motion simulators, which are trusted but costly and cumbersome, limited in number, and often far from where pilots live and work. That model restricts how often pilots can train and how flexibly operators can schedule instruction. LoftHOME aims to change that by delivering the same realism and rigor trusted by regulators in a flexible, immersive format on Apple Vision Pro.

LoftHOME: A seamless training flow from home to simulator and back

The LoftHOME experience follows the complete training flow, from cockpit familiarization and procedure rehearsal in an immersive 3-D environment to briefing, in-simulator instruction, and post-simulator debriefing. It can be used with or without a Loft Dynamics simulator. Pilots and instructors can even join simulator sessions remotely, using the same software and environments found in Loft Dynamics’ full-motion simulators. The result is a seamless, connected learning journey that extends from home to training center and back again.

A shared vision for accessible, continuous training

“Our vision has always been to make the highest-quality pilot training safe and universally accessible,” said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. “With Trifork, we’re bringing incredibly realistic, regulator-backed training into pilots’ everyday environments via Apple Vision Pro, from their living rooms to the airport gate. The goal isn’t just convenience; it’s continuity: a connected training ecosystem that links remote rehearsal with qualified simulator instruction, empowering pilots, instructors, and operators to train more often and more effectively. Trifork is the ideal partner to help scale this vision and deliver lasting impact across the aviation ecosystem.”

Engineering scale meets regulatory trust

“Trifork is pioneering spatial computing solutions that reshape how enterprises learn, train, and operate,” said Karan Yadav, CEO of Trifork North America and global lead for spatial computing. “Our work with organizations like Lufthansa Aviation Training shows how immersive tools can create real operational gains. This partnership with Loft Dynamics enables a new, flexible training model that can expand from initial skills development to regulated, multi-crew, airline-level instruction, all with a flexible, efficient and scalable spatial computing solution.”

What’s next?

Loft Dynamics and Trifork will launch pilot programs for LoftHOME with select airlines and training centers before expanding to additional use cases, including aircraft transition, multi-crew cooperation, and operational and emergency procedures. Each is designed to connect at-home rehearsal with in-center, regulator-credited training.





About Loft Dynamics

Loft Dynamics AG is the global leader in virtual reality (VR) flight training, and the first company with VR simulators qualified by both the FAA and EASA. Trusted by Alaska Airlines, Airbus Helicopters, the Los Angeles Police Department, and more, we serve the full aviation ecosystem – spanning commercial airlines, eVTOLs, and diverse helicopter operators, as well as schools, OEMs, governments, and regulators. Our mission is to make pilot training safer and more accessible, affordable and scalable than ever before. We produce full-motion VR simulators for helicopters, airlines, and eVTOLs that are ten times smaller and significantly more cost-effective than legacy simulators. We also provide a connected suite of solutions that integrate our simulators worldwide, including at-home training kits, virtual instruction from the world’s top pilots and AI-driven training intelligence. Loft Dynamics is leading a global paradigm shift in pilot training and powering the next generation of highly skilled pilots. Learn more at LoftDynamics.com.



About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,197 employees across 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy, aviation, and retail. The Group’s R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies. Learn more at trifork.com.

Contact: Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, +41 79 357 7317, frsv@trifork.com

