"Scope" downgrades UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" senior unsecured debt rating from B to CC and issuer rating from B- to C

"Scope Ratings" GmbH (hereinafter - Scope) has downgraded the issuer rating of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” from B- to C. Scope has also downgraded the senior unsecured debt rating from B to CC.

All ratings are kept under review with the outcome dependent on the progress of the issuer's debt refinancing process.

For more information, please see: https://scoperatings.com/ratings-and-research/rating/EN/179596

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt