OVHcloud announces the implementation of the share buyback programme

In accordance with the authorization of the ordinary general meeting of February 6, 2025, allowing the implementation of a share buyback program, OVH Groupe announces today the signature with an investment service provider (“PSI”) of mandates for the buyback of OVH Groupe shares up to a maximum amount of 10,000,000 euros over a period from November 18, 2025, to August 6, 2026.

The purpose of this operation is to acquire shares with the objective notably of:

their delivery as part of expiring free share plans; and

the allocation or sale of shares to employees in respect of their participation in the expansion of the company or the implementation of any company or group savings plan (or similar plan) under the conditions provided for by law, in particular articles L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1,6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

