ENT & Allergy Associates Announces New President and Members of the Board

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, has elected members to its Physician Governance Board, including Dr. Steven Gold as President-Elect. Dr. Gold will assume the role of President on January 1, 2026.

The election of Dr. Steven Gold followed a Partnership vote that culminated at ENTA’s annual Partner meeting held on November 3rd, 2025.

Since 1999, Dr. Steven Gold has practiced in Bergen County as an Otolaryngologist, providing care to both adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Hackensack, NJ location. Within ENTA, he has served as Chair of the Managed Care Contracting Committee and Finance Chair. He currently chairs the Recruitment Committee and the Physician Wellness Committee, which supports the well-being and balance of ENTA physicians. As President, Dr. Gold will focus on supporting physicians, enhancing collaboration among colleagues, strengthening connections across all locations through regional engagement initiatives, and promoting a culture of clinical excellence and shared goals. He remains deeply committed to the values that have made ENTA the largest physician-owned and physician-led private practice of its kind.

The partnership also elected the following physician partners to serve as ENTA’s Board Members, each for a three-year term (January 1, 2026 - December 31, 2028):

Bradley Block, MD: Dr. Bradley Block, an Otolaryngologist practicing in Garden City, NY, joined ENTA in 2011. He has been actively engaged in multiple committees, including Medical Management and Audiology, and founded the Patient Experience Committee in 2021 to enhance patient loyalty and satisfaction. Dr. Block is also involved in physician support initiatives, serving on both the Mentorship and Physician Wellness Committees. Beyond his committee work, he brings a broad perspective on healthcare leadership through his podcast, Succeed in Medicine.

Michael Ditkoff, MD: Dr. Mike Ditkoff, an Otolaryngologist practicing in Manhasset, NY, joined ENTA in 2019. Prior to joining ENTA, he spent 16 years in private practice, 5 years in a multi-specialty corporate practice, and has been a partner at ENTA for 6 years. Dr. Ditkoff has served on the Wellness Committee and has been deeply involved in operational and strategic initiatives. Dr. Ditkoff is committed to ensuring ENTA continues to deliver high-quality care while fostering growth and innovation across the practice.

Eric Munzer, DO (re-elected): Dr. Eric Munzer, an Otolaryngologist practicing in New Windsor, NY joined ENTA in 2011 and has been a dedicated member of the practice. He began his career as an associate and progressed to partnership, making ENTA his sole practice affiliation. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Munzer has been actively involved in multiple ENTA and OASIS committees, including the Education, Retirement, and Finance Committees. He has served as Co-Chair of the OASIS Underwriting Committee and currently chairs the Third-Party Contracting Committee. Dr. Munzer also founded and chairs the Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Committee, establishing a training and oversight program that has successfully integrated APPs into the practice to improve access and patient satisfaction.

Prashant Ponda, MD (re-elected): Dr. Prashant Ponda, an Allergist practicing in New Windsor, NY joined ENTA in 2006 and has been an active member of the practice for nearly 20 years. He was first elected to the Board in 2019 and currently serves as Director of Allergy. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Ponda has contributed to numerous committees, including Governance Modernization (co-chair), Third Party Contracting (co-chair), Allergy (chair), Audit and Finance (past co-chair), Legal (past chair), Mentoring (past co-chair), Retirement, EHR, and Joint Clinical Trials. He previously served as Director for Clinical Research, and has also provided leadership during critical initiatives, including the Coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Ponda is committed to guiding ENTA through the evolving healthcare landscape while maintaining a focus on strategic growth and operational excellence.

Two current Board members will remain in their positions until the conclusion of their existing terms: Daniel Gold, MD, and Moshe Ephrat, MD.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

