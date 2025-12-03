ENT & Allergy Associates Expands Network to Texas by Partnering with Houston ENT & Allergy

Tarrytown, New York, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA), in collaboration with its management services organization, Hümi (formerly known as Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC), is making a major strategic expansion with the formation of ENT & Allergy Associates of Texas, PLLC (ENTA–TX) through a partnership with Houston ENT & Allergy, effective January 1, 2026. This marks ENTA’s first presence in Texas and extends its physician owned, patient-centered specialty care network beyond New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In forming a new entity in Texas, the goal of this initiative is to attract additional groups and individual physicians to join together in the ownership and leadership of a private practice group that yields the benefits of scale and independence.

Houston ENT & Allergy brings more than 100 years of clinical experience, with a team of 16 ENT specialists, 3 allergists, and 13 audiologists serving patients across six locations in the greater Houston area. The practice has long been recognized for excellence in patient care, innovative treatments, and strong community engagement. By joining ENTA-TX, Houston ENT & Allergy will maintain local operations and a private practice model while gaining access to ENTA and Hümi’s centralized infrastructure, including administrative support, technology platforms, and operational guidance. This allows physicians to focus on patient care while positioning the practice for long-term operational and financial growth.

With this addition, ENTA’s network now encompasses over 80 clinical locations and more than 475 clinicians across four states. Patients in Texas will benefit from expanded access to comprehensive ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology services supported by the resources of a national organization.

“Houston ENT & Allergy has built a strong legacy of specialized care for more than a century,” said Chuck Leider, CEO of Houston ENT & Allergy. “This collaboration with ENTA and Hümi not only preserves our established standards and culture but also equips us with the infrastructure needed to adapt, scale, and innovate the practice in a highly-competitive healthcare landscape.”

“This move into Texas reflects ENTA’s deliberate growth strategy: to bring together strong independent practices under a model that enables them to thrive on their own terms,” said Daniel Blum, CEO of ENTA and Hümi. “Houston ENT & Allergy is an ideal partner because they lead with excellence and share our commitment to innovation in care. Our goal is to replicate our success, building a national confederation of independent practices that come together to grow, compete, and succeed while maintaining physician leadership and patient focus at the center. As we grow in size, we will tackle common challenges and opportunities with greater sophistication, lower cost and more favorable results.”

“I have known my colleagues at ENTA for many years and have always admired their dedication to patients and the field,” said Andy Courson, M.D., partner at Houston ENT & Allergy. “Joining together felt natural because we share the same philosophy about care. This partnership lets us build on our strong foundation while collaborating with a trusted team.”

“Private practice has always been more than running a clinic, it’s about creating an environment where physicians can make decisions in the best interest of their patients,” said David Godin, M.D., President, and Chairman of the Board of ENTA and Hümi. “With Houston ENT & Allergy joining our model, we are forming a strong alliance of physicians who are guided by the same principles and dedication to patient care. By working closely together, supporting one another, and combining our expertise, we can ensure that independent practices continue to thrive while patients receive thoughtful, expert care in every community we serve.”

To learn more about ENT & Allergy Associates, find a local office, or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

HÜMI: Backed by over 25 years of experience, Hümi (formerly Quality Medical Management Services USA, LLC , or QMMS USA) specializes in healthcare management and consultancy across practice operations and management, revenue cycle and enhancement, compliance, HR management, and business applications. With a seasoned team and a commitment to excellence, Hümi delivers cutting-edge healthcare business management solutions. By implementing best practices at every step, Hümi ensures measurable success for its clients. At its core, Hümi represents the human side of healthcare, where operational excellence meets a people-first philosophy. To learn more, please visit www.humihealthcare.com.

The ENT & Allergy Associates Network: ENT & Allergy Associates (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology network in the country, with over 475 clinicians who practice in over 80 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT & Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Houston ENT & Allergy:

Founded in 1907 as the first ENT clinic in Houston, Houston ENT & Allergy has built a legacy grounded in community, innovation, and compassionate care. The practice is dedicated to serving patients and their families with personalized, patient-centered treatment while continually advancing care through the use of cutting-edge technology and pioneering methods. With locations across the Greater Houston area, including Houston, Humble, and Sugar Land, Houston ENT & Allergy proudly serves Harris, Montgomery, and Fort Bend Counties, remaining committed to delivering exceptional ear, nose, throat, allergy, and hearing care throughout the region.