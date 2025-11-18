Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter of 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

 | Source: Vantage Drilling International Vantage Drilling International

Dubai, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Oslo Time / 7:00 PM Dubai Time on November 25, 2025, to discuss operating results for the third quarter of 2025. Vantage will release earnings before the call on November 25, 2025. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.

To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.

1.  Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form.
2.  Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call).
3.  You will have two options to join the call.

i.  Dial-In Option: A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly from your phone.
ii. Call Me Option: Enter your phone number and click “Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system.

Please call five minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed via Webcast Link.

About the Company
Vantage, a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of third party-owned drilling units. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

Attachment 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                deepwater
                            
                            
                                drillships
                            
                            
                                Drilling
                            
                            
                                jackup
                            
                            
                                exploration
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                jack-up
                            
                            
                                oil an gas
                            
                            
                                Oil and Gas
                            
                            
                                Oil
                            
                            
                                Pipelines
                            
                            
                                rigs
                            
                            
                                rig
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Q3 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Call Announcement
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        

    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading