Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Hits 90% Allocation in Phase 6 Ahead of Upcoming V1 as Funding Approaches $19M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum continues to build around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the project approaches two major milestones at the same time: the completion of Phase 6 and the rollout of its first working version of the protocol. Interest from early participants has intensified throughout Q4, and activity across the platform’s community channels suggests that confidence is growing as the team prepares to move from development into testing. With each stage of the presale becoming more limited, many observers are watching how quickly the remaining allocation will disappear.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending system designed to give users a safer, more structured way to lend and borrow digital assets. The project has been drawing attention because of its dual-model approach and its focus on offering both flexible deposit options and clearly defined borrowing rules. As the initiative moves closer to real product delivery, the numbers behind the presale reflect steady growth.

So far, Mutuum Finance has reported $18.8 million raised, along with more than 18,000 holders, placing it among the more active new crypto projects of 2025. The consistent flow of participation throughout the year shows that interest has not slowed, even as many other early-stage tokens struggle to maintain engagement.

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035, and Phase 6 has already crossed 90% allocation, tightening the supply available to new buyers. According to the project’s timeline, the presale originally began in early 2025 at $0.01, which means the token has climbed 250% since launch. This steady upward movement has become one of the presale’s main talking points as participants watch how rapidly each stage sells out.

Another feature shaping user behavior is the project’s 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 worth of MUTM, a reward system that keeps activity high and adds additional competition to the presale environment. With Phase 6 nearing its end, this incentive has played a noticeable role in keeping volume consistent as the price approaches the next scheduled increase.

V1 Development and the Transition Into Testing

The Mutuum Finance team has confirmed through its official X account that the V1 protocol will launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version includes the core elements of the platform’s lending engine, such as the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens and the liquidation bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial supported assets used for supplying, collateralizing and borrowing.

This step marks one of the most important transitions in the project’s roadmap. Many crypto initiatives remain in the conceptual stage for long periods, but Mutuum Finance is now entering the phase where its technology can be tested publicly. For a new crypto project trying to establish itself among the top crypto contenders of 2026, the shift from idea to working product is often the moment that sets long-term expectations.

Alongside development, security remains a priority. Mutuum Finance has already completed a CertiK audit, achieving a strong 90/100 Token Scan score, which serves as a reassurance for users following the project’s progress. On top of this, the team operates a $50,000 bug bounty program focused on code vulnerabilities, reinforcing its commitment to safe and transparent protocol deployment.

Advancing Into Phase 2 of the Roadmap

As the V1 rollout approaches, Mutuum Finance is also moving deeper into its broader development cycle. Phase 2 of the roadmap covers core smart-contract work, risk-parameter tuning, analytics integration and ongoing refinement of the protocol’s economic model.

With the presale nearing its final stages and product development reaching a visible turning point, Mutuum Finance is entering a period where the most important building blocks of the ecosystem begin to take shape.

Market commentators often look for early-stage projects that combine utility, transparency and strong participation numbers. The consistent rise in funding, the rapid sell-through of presale stages and the upcoming V1 release have positioned Mutuum Finance as one of the more talked-about new crypto tokens heading into Q1 2026.

With Phase 6 nearly completed and new features set to go live in the coming months, the project is building notable traction in the DeFi crypto segment. The upcoming testnet launch, strong audit performance and steady presale participation suggest that 2026 could become a defining year for MUTM as momentum continues to build around the initiative.