DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Continued Halborn Security Progress Ahead of Q4 V1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new crypto project building a decentralized lending protocol, has released an update confirming continued progress with Halborn Security as the team prepares for its Q4 2025 V1 testnet. The project states that development is moving in line with the roadmap, with multiple operational components undergoing review, refinement and internal testing. Community participation also continues to grow as the presale moves closer to final allocation.



Mutuum Finance and Its Dual Lending Structure

Mutuum Finance is creating a lending system that operates through two connected markets. Users can supply assets such as ETH or USDT to the protocol. When they lend, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens increase in value when borrowers repay interest. The goal is to give lenders a predictable form of yield that reflects actual borrowing activity.

The second market is intended for users who want more flexibility in loan structure. Borrowers can take loans at variable rates. These rates adjust with the liquidity available in the pool. When the pool has strong liquidity, borrowing remains more affordable. When liquidity becomes limited, borrowing costs rise. Loan-to-value rules guide how much collateral a borrower needs. If the value of the collateral falls too low, liquidation may occur. Liquidators repay part of the borrower’s debt and receive a portion of collateral at a discount. This process helps maintain stability in the lending system.

The team states that both markets will be active in the first public version of the protocol. Together, they make up the core of Mutuum Finance’s design, which aims to support structured lending in the DeFi top crypto sector.

mtTokens and Their Role in Yield

mtTokens will serve as the central reward mechanism. When a user supplies assets to the protocol, they receive mtTokens that reflect their share of the lending pool. As borrowers repay interest, the value of these mtTokens increases. The design is meant to create yield that is tied to real protocol usage rather than emission-based rewards.

The team plans to expand mtToken utility across later roadmap phases. Future updates may incorporate staking tools and additional yield functions once borrowing activity increases during the testnet and mainnet stages.

Presale Participation and Token Distribution

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025. The initial token price was $0.01. It now sits at $0.035. The project reports steady participation from users following the development timeline and security updates.

Mutuum Finance has raised $19.250M so far. The number of participating holders has reached 18,500, with a consistent increase week over week. More than 815M MUTM tokens have been sold during the presale stages.

The total supply is 4 billion tokens. Out of this amount, 1.82 billion tokens were set aside for the presale. This equals 45.5% of the total supply. The team notes that this structure is intended to distribute ownership broadly among early users. It also reduces concentration risk before V1 launches.





Phase 6 of the presale is now over 96% allocated. The next pricing tier will begin once the remaining tokens at this level are sold. Mutuum Finance allows users to purchase tokens with card payment. This option was added to simplify onboarding for those who prefer direct transactions instead of wallet-based transfers.

Daily participation is supported by the project’s 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor with $500 in MUTM. The team states that this feature encourages consistent engagement and helps maintain visibility across different regions.

Halborn Security Progress and Technical Review

Halborn Security continues to audit core components of the lending protocol. This includes liquidation mechanics, interest behavior, borrowing logic and collateral thresholds. The review examines how the system reacts under various liquidity levels and market conditions. Mutuum Finance reports that Halborn is conducting stress evaluations to confirm stability before V1 enters the public testing stage.

In addition to Halborn’s audit, Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score. The CertiK review covered token behavior, contract structure and security characteristics. A $50,000 bug bounty is active to identify potential issues that automated tools may not detect. The team notes that multiple layers of review are essential for a lending protocol due to the complexity of collateral management and liquidation events.

Stablecoin Development and Layer-2 Plans

Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce a USD-pegged stablecoin. This stablecoin will be supported by borrower interest and designed to function as a key asset for lending activity. Stablecoins often play an important role in DeFi platforms because they offer predictable value for both lenders and borrowers. They also help increase liquidity and reduce exposure to market swings.

Layer-2 deployment is part of the project’s long-term plan. The team aims to expand onto L2 networks to reduce transaction costs and increase processing speed. Lending protocols benefit from faster settlement because interest rates, collateral positions and liquidation states must update quickly. The team states that L2 scaling will support broader adoption once the protocol moves beyond the testnet stage.

Mutuum Finance continues to develop the operational components needed for its upcoming release. With progress from Halborn Security, steady presale participation, stablecoin plans, mtToken integration, oracle infrastructure and the approaching V1 testnet, the project remains one of the next crypto developments to watch in the DeFi space. Further updates will be released as the team completes the remaining steps in Phase 2 and prepares for the transition into public testing.

