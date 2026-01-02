DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Finalizes Security Audit Phase Ahead of $20M Raised in Funding

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move through key roadmap milestones as the project enters a more advanced stage of development. Recent updates confirm that core security reviews are now complete, while participation across the project continues to expand. Together, these developments place Mutuum Finance at a point where visibility is increasing, even before the protocol’s first public deployment.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. Built on Ethereum, the protocol is designed to let users supply assets to earn yield while allowing borrowers to access liquidity by posting collateral.

The system relies on automated interest rate models that respond to liquidity conditions. When borrowing demand rises and available capital tightens, interest rates increase to encourage repayments and attract new supply. When liquidity is abundant, rates remain lower to support borrowing activity. This approach aims to keep capital active while reducing imbalances.

Risk controls are built into the protocol. Each supported asset includes defined Loan to Value limits and liquidation thresholds. If collateral values fall below safe levels, liquidations can occur to protect lenders and the protocol itself.

As development has progressed, Mutuum Finance reports that funding has reached $19.5M, with a growing base of approximately 18,700 holders. These figures reflect broad participation rather than concentrated ownership, which is often viewed as an important signal for a developing DeFi crypto.

MUTM price, Phase Stage and Early Growth

The MUTM token is currently priced around $0.04 and has entered Phase 7 of its distribution. The presale began in early 2025 with an initial token price of $0.01. Since then, MUTM has increased by roughly 250% through its structured phase model.

Each phase includes a fixed price and a defined allocation. Phase 7 represents a later stage, with fewer tokens available than in earlier phases. This gradual progression has allowed the token price to move step by step rather than through sudden jumps.

To encourage ongoing engagement, Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard. The top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM, which has supported steady participation as distribution advances.

Token Supply and Payment Access

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or approximately 1.82B tokens, is allocated for the presale. As of the current phase, around 820M tokens have already been sold.

This means a significant portion of the presale allocation has been distributed, while remaining supply continues to tighten with each new phase. Later participants enter at higher prices and with smaller allocations, which changes the dynamics of demand.

The project also supports card payment options for MUTM purchases. This feature expands access beyond on-chain transfers and has helped attract participants who prefer traditional payment methods.

Security Audit Completion and Phase 2 momentum

A major recent milestone is the completion of the independent security audit conducted by Halborn Security . According to the official update shared by Mutuum Finance, Halborn has finalized its review of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol. The audit examined the finalized smart contracts and assessed potential vulnerabilities ahead of deployment.

In addition to the Halborn audit, the MUTM token holds a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score, reflecting strong results across transparency and token configuration checks. While this scan does not replace a full protocol audit, it adds another layer of review.

According to official statements shared on X , Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 release of its lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet. Initial supported assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

V1 is planned to include core features such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and automated liquidation tools. This phase marks the transition from development into live testing.

At the same time, the project continues advancing through its broader roadmap, often referred to as Phase 2. This stage focuses on refining infrastructure, expanding supported assets, and preparing for a future mainnet deployment.

Why Attention Is Increasing

As funding approaches the $20M mark, security reviews are complete, and V1 testing draws closer, Mutuum Finance is moving into a narrower window of development. Many DeFi crypto projects struggle to reach this point, where both technical readiness and community participation align.

Market participants tracking top crypto and new crypto projects often look for this combination of progress. MUTM is no longer an early concept, but it has not yet entered full public use either. This timing has increased focus on the project as it approaches its next milestones.

Within the broader DeFi crypto sector, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a lending-focused protocol built around structured risk management and gradual rollout. Stablecoins are expected to play a central role in its markets, supporting activity across different market conditions. The roadmap also includes plans for decentralized oracle pricing and future Layer-2 compatibility.