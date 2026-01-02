New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares V1 Protocol Launch Deployment Following Security Review

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a developing DeFi crypto project, is moving into a new phase of its roadmap as preparations continue for the V1 protocol deployment. The update follows the completion of a full independent security review and reflects steady progress across development, token distribution, and community participation.





While many new crypto projects remain in early planning stages, Mutuum Finance has already completed several foundational steps. These include finalizing core protocol logic, completing external security audits, and advancing through later stages of its token distribution.

Protocol Development Status

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to support real usage rather than short-term experimentation. The system is structured around two lending environments that operate under shared risk rules and automated controls.

Users can supply assets to the protocol and earn yield generated from borrowing activity. Borrowers, in turn, access liquidity by locking collateral and maintaining defined Loan to Value ratios. Interest rates adjust automatically based on liquidity conditions, helping balance supply and demand within the system.

Liquidation mechanisms are built into the protocol to manage risk. If collateral value drops below required thresholds, a portion of the collateral can be liquidated to cover outstanding debt. These processes are automated and designed to protect both lenders and the protocol itself.

When assets are supplied to Mutuum Finance, users receive mtTokens. These tokens represent a claim on the supplied assets and increase in value as interest is repaid by borrowers. Rather than distributing yield through direct payouts, the protocol reflects earnings through the growing value of mtTokens over time.

Security Review and Readiness

A key milestone was reached with the completion of the independent audit conducted by Halborn Security. According to the project’s official statement, Halborn has completed its review of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing contracts . The audit examined the finalized codebase and assessed potential vulnerabilities ahead of deployment.

In addition to the Halborn audit, MUTM has received a 90/100 score on the CertiK Token Scan. This evaluation focuses on token structure, configuration, and transparency. While not a replacement for a full protocol audit, it adds another layer of review.

Mutuum Finance’s presale began in early 2025 and follows a fixed-stage pricing model. The total supply of MUTM is 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5%, or approximately 1.82B tokens, is allocated to the presale.





Infrastructure Planning

As of the current stage, around 820M tokens have been sold. The token price has progressed through multiple phases, starting at $0.01 and reaching approximately $0.04 in the latest phase. Each phase includes a defined allocation and price, with later phases offering fewer tokens at higher levels.

The project reports raising $19.5M and reaching approximately 18,700 holders. These figures reflect gradual distribution rather than concentrated participation, which is often monitored closely in early-stage DeFi crypto projects.

Participation tools have also been introduced to support ongoing engagement. Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. Card payment options are available as well, expanding access beyond on-chain transfers.

Stablecoins are expected to play a central role in Mutuum Finance’s lending markets. Stable assets can help maintain consistent borrowing and lending activity during periods of market volatility.

Accurate pricing is critical for collateral management and liquidations. The roadmap anticipates the use of decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds, along with fallback and aggregated sources to ensure reliable price updates.

V1 Deployment

According to official updates shared on X , Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 release of its lending and borrowing protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This beta deployment is intended to allow users to interact with the system in a testing environment before mainnet finalization.

Initial supported assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use. Core V1 features are planned to include liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and automated liquidation tools.

With the Halborn audit completed, core features finalized, and V1 preparation underway, Mutuum Finance has moved beyond early development milestones. The project now sits in a transitional phase between build-out and live testing.

As token distribution advances and deployment approaches, Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its roadmap with measurable steps. These developments place the project among DeFi crypto initiatives that have completed foundational work and are preparing for protocol activation, setting the stage for the next crypto phase of execution.