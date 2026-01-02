Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shares V1 Protocol Progress Update as Investor Base Expands Over 18,600

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has released a new progress update as the project moves closer to its first protocol deployment. The announcement comes at a time when participation continues to grow and several roadmap milestones have already been completed. With V1 preparation underway and presale activity advancing through later stages, Mutuum Finance is entering a more visible phase of its development cycle.



Protocol Progress and Current Development Status

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on Ethereum. The system is designed to allow users to supply assets to earn yield while borrowers access liquidity by locking collateral. Interest rates adjust automatically based on liquidity conditions, helping balance supply and demand within the protocol.

A key update shared by the team confirms that the V1 lending and borrowing protocol is being prepared for deployment on the Sepolia testnet. This follows the completion of core development work and marks the transition from internal testing toward public interaction.

Security preparation has already been finalized. Halborn Security has completed the independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 contracts, reviewing the finalized codebase. The project has also received a 90/100 CertiK Token Scan score and launched a $50k bug bounty to further strengthen the protocol before wider use.

Presale Growth

Alongside technical progress, participation across the project has continued to expand. Mutuum Finance reports raising $19.5M to date and surpassing 18,600 holders. These figures reflect gradual growth rather than short-term spikes, indicating steady interest as the roadmap advances.

The presale began in early 2025 and follows a fixed-stage structure. Each phase has a defined token price and allocation. As demand fills a phase, the next one opens at a higher price with fewer tokens available.

The MUTM token started at $0.01 in Phase 1. It is now priced around $0.04 in Phase 7, representing roughly 300% growth since the first stage. Phase 1 participants are positioned for 500% appreciation if MUTM reaches the official $0.06 launch price.

Mutuum Finance has introduced several features aimed at maintaining consistent participation. One of these is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This system encourages steady engagement rather than one-time entries.

The project also supports card payments for MUTM purchases. This option expands access beyond on-chain transfers and has helped attract participants who prefer traditional payment methods. Together, these features have supported ongoing activity as the presale advances through later stages.

mtTokens and Protocol Mechanics

When users supply assets to the Mutuum Finance protocol, they receive mtTokens. These tokens represent a claim on the supplied assets and increase in value as borrowers repay interest. Instead of distributing yield directly, earnings are reflected through the growing value of mtTokens over time.

The protocol also includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. This links protocol usage with token demand and aligns participation with lending activity.

Stablecoins are expected to play a central role in Mutuum Finance’s lending markets. By supporting stable assets, the protocol aims to maintain borrowing and lending activity during periods of volatility.

Accurate pricing is critical for collateral management and liquidations. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on decentralized oracle infrastructure, including Chainlink data feeds, with fallback options to ensure reliable price updates. The roadmap also includes plans for Layer-2 compatibility, which is intended to reduce transaction costs and improve efficiency as protocol usage grows.

V1 Launch Preparation and Next Steps

According to official updates shared on X, Mutuum Finance is preparing the V1 beta deployment on the Sepolia testnet, followed by finalization for mainnet. Initial supported assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

V1 will introduce core features such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tracking, and automated liquidation tools. This phase will allow users to interact with the protocol in a live testing environment and provide feedback before a full mainnet release.

With security audits completed, presale distribution well underway, and V1 preparation in progress, Mutuum Finance has moved beyond early concept stages. The growing holder base and advancing roadmap have placed the project into a more mature phase of development.

As the presale continues through later stages and deployment draws closer, Mutuum Finance remains focused on execution and gradual rollout. These factors are driving increased attention as the project approaches the next crypto phase of its lifecycle within the DeFi crypto sector.

