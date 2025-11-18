Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size to Reach USD 1849.38 Million by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 791.50 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1849.38 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.93 percent during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. market alone was valued at USD 229.42 million in 2023 and is forecasted to expand to USD 528.43 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.76 percent.





Get Free Sample Report of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6298

Preimplantation genetic testing has become a vital component of modern fertility care. As infertility rates rise globally and more individuals pursue assisted reproductive technologies, the need for accurate and dependable genetic screening before embryo transfer continues to grow. These tests help identify chromosomal abnormalities and single gene disorders, improving the chances of healthy pregnancies and reducing the likelihood of hereditary conditions.

Demand for PGT is increasing as fertility clinics expand, IVF cycle adoption grows, and technologies like next generation sequencing and digital PCR improve accuracy. Clinical advancements and greater availability of expert reproductive centers are accelerating adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

Key Preimplantation Genetic Testing Companies Profiled in the Report

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Natera Inc.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Igenomix

Bioarray S.L.

Genea Limited

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

QIAGEN N.V.

Vitrolife

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Yikon Genomics

Medicover Genetics

Fulgent Genetics

Genemind Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Procedure

In 2023, the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) segment dominated the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market with around 78.41% market share as it is responsible for the screening of embryos for hereditary genetic disorders before they are implanted. The dominance of the segment is also supported by supportive reimbursement policies for genetic testing in several countries and the trend of delayed parenthood, which increases the risk of chromosomal abnormalities and genetic disorders in children.

By Product

In 2023, the Reagents and Consumables segment dominated the Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) market with a 50.32% market share, due to the intensive rate of consumption and the repetitive nature of demand for critical materials utilized in genetic screening procedures. The Instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast years, with 10.50% CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to technological advancements and growing automation in genetic testing.

By Technology

In 2023, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market with 38.55% market share, led by its high accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and extensive usage in genetic screening. PCR-based testing is comparatively quicker and cheaper than other genetic testing technologies, making it extremely accessible in both developed and emerging economies.

By Application

In 2023, the Aneuploidy Screening segment dominated the market with a 27.40% market share 2023 because of the high incidence of chromosomal abnormalities in embryos and the growing use of genetic screening to enhance in vitro fertilization (IVF) outcomes.

By End-Use

In 2023, the Fertility Centers segment dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market with 38.45% market share, led mainly by the large number of in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles performed in specialty fertility clinics.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market? Submit your inquiry here: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6298

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

By Application

Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Embryo Testing

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other Applications

By Product

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments

Software

By Technology

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

By End-Use

Fertility Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers and Academic Labs

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the preimplantation genetic testing market with a 40.08% market share in 2023 because of its established healthcare infrastructure, extensive use of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and superior genetic testing facilities.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with 10.89% CAGR throughout the forecast period, fueled by escalating rates of infertility, increasing adoption of ART, and development of healthcare facilities.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched two new research-use assays for reproductive health, including the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit. These innovative solutions aim to speed up fertility research through improved capabilities in preimplantation genetic testing and chromosomal analysis.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched two new research-use assays for reproductive health, including the Ion ReproSeq PGT-A Kit and the Ion AmpliSeq Polyploidy Kit. These innovative solutions aim to speed up fertility research through improved capabilities in preimplantation genetic testing and chromosomal analysis. On June 5, 2024, QIAGEN announced the launch of its new dPCR Custom Assay Design Tool for CNV analysis on its Phase Dx QIAcuity digital PCR platform. QIAGEN also launched several updates to its GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub, a broad research platform combining pre-designed assays with a database of more than 10,000 biological entities such as genes, miRNAs, and pathways.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 791.50 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1849.38 million CAGR CAGR of 9.93% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Buy the Full Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report (Single User License) Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6298

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

IVF CYCLE VOLUMES & PGT ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand how the rising global IVF cycle numbers in 2023 are driving higher adoption of PGT, highlighting regions with the strongest integration into fertility treatments.

– helps you understand how the rising global IVF cycle numbers in 2023 are driving higher adoption of PGT, highlighting regions with the strongest integration into fertility treatments. GENETIC DISORDER PREVALENCE INDEX – helps you identify the burden of hereditary and chromosomal disorders influencing PGT demand in 2023, enabling stakeholders to target high-necessity markets.

– helps you identify the burden of hereditary and chromosomal disorders influencing PGT demand in 2023, enabling stakeholders to target high-necessity markets. REGULATORY & REIMBURSEMENT IMPACT SCORE – helps you assess how evolving regulations, ethical frameworks, and reimbursement trends (2023–2032) impact PGT accessibility, affordability, and uptake.

– helps you assess how evolving regulations, ethical frameworks, and reimbursement trends (2023–2032) impact PGT accessibility, affordability, and uptake. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION RATE – helps you track advancement in NGS, aCGH, SNP array, and other PGT technologies (2023–2032), revealing opportunities for innovation-led market expansion.

– helps you track advancement in NGS, aCGH, SNP array, and other PGT technologies (2023–2032), revealing opportunities for innovation-led market expansion. PGT COST & HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYTICS – helps you analyze 2023 cost structures, regional spending patterns, and patient out-of-pocket burdens to understand pricing sensitivity and market readiness.

– helps you analyze 2023 cost structures, regional spending patterns, and patient out-of-pocket burdens to understand pricing sensitivity and market readiness. FERTILITY CENTER EXPANSION & PGT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you measure the increase in fertility clinics and their adoption of PGT (2023–2032), offering insights into infrastructure readiness and service penetration.

Access Complete Report Details of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market-6298

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.